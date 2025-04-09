3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/9/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Nuggets at Kings

The Denver Nuggets' season just got a whole lot more dramatic. Yesterday, the team fired head coach Michael Malone in what was one of the more shocking terminations in recent history.

Malone's firing comes at a strange time. Not only is the league just one week removed from the playoffs, but the Nuggets have a 47-32 record -- a record shared by three (!!!) other teams in the West. Denver is as close to the 3 seed as they are to a play-in spot, so it's safe to say tonight's battle against the Sacramento Kings is an important one.

They'll have to proceed without Jamal Murray, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Time for Nikola Jokic to put up video game numbers?

Jokic is averaging 53.0 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) per game. But in 11 games sans Murray, he's netting a tall 59.8 PRA per contest. He's exceeded 53.5 PRA in 7 out of 11 Murray-less games. The Joker draws a mammoth 34.2% usage rate and nets 57.2 PRA per 36 minutes when Murray is off the floor.

Add in this matchup against a Sacramento team that hates playing defense, and Jokic seems primed to come out on top of 53.5 PRA. The Kings give up the 11th-most points and 12th-most assists per game. Jokic torched them for 74 PRA back in January.

On the other side of this game, we've got a Kings team that will be without Malik Monk (calf). Monk averages 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, but we know just the guy who can pick up the slack.

Keon Ellis has played six games sans Monk since De'Aaron Fox left town. Here's a look at his PRA output in this split: 10, 17, 19, 21, 21, and 35 PRA. Not only did he clear 16.5 PRA in all but one game in this sample, but he did so despite facing the Celtics, Clippers, and Thunder -- three of the top-five defenses in the NBA.

Tonight's date with Denver's 19th-ranked defense should offer more stats to go around. The Nuggets are letting up the sixth-most points and second-most assists (tied) per game. Ellis has logged 14, 19, and 21 PRA against Denver this season despite playing a more reduced role in those than he will in this one. He's played at least 37 minutes in two straight -- and snatched seven steals in that span -- so coach Doug Christie seems keen on using him.

For good reason, our Skyler Carlin considers Keon a top NBA DFS pick tonight. Our NBA projections forecast Ellis to total 19.4 PRA versus Denver.

Thunder at Suns

Don't get me wrong -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could score 50 points against the Phoenix Suns in his sleep. I just don't think he'll get a full go at them tonight.

The Suns will -- somehow -- end their season on an even sorrier note than last year's first-round sweep. They've coughed up 129.8 points per game across their last five and have been outscored by 166 points across their past seven.

These blowouts have led to quieter-than-usual nights for some of the stars across the league when they face Phoenix, including Stephen Curry (25 points), Jayson Tatum (23), Anthony Edwards (20), Karl-Anthony Towns (19), and Jalen Brunson (15). SGA could join that list tonight.

Last night, SGA took 26 shots and played 37 minutes in a hard-fought battle against the Los Angeles Lakers. There's really no reason for him to take on a normal usage rate in this back-to-back considering OKC is already locked into the first seed.

The Thunder have been fined a few times for violating the league's player participation policy, which has a particular emphasis on not resting star players for road games. OKC could still opt to sit SGA tonight, but I wouldn't be surprised if they instead choose to give him some run before letting SGA taking it easy in the second half.

Our projections expect SGA to score 27.7 points in 32.9 minutes tonight.

