3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/2/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Kings at Wizards

Malik Monk dished out seven dimes his last time out but couldn't get his shot going, shooting just 2 for 14 from the field.

Let's look for him to piece it together in a soft matchup against the Washington Wizards.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

On the season, Monk is averaging 23.5 combined points and assists (PA) per game. He's cleared 20.5 PA at a 60.7% rate, as well as 66.7% of games where he played more than 25 minutes. These -102 odds imply only a 50.5% probability.

The Wizards are an ideal matchup for a myriad of reasons -- the main one being their pace of play (fourth-fastest in the NBA). Monk has played nine games against top-5 pace teams. He averaged a mighty 27.9 PA in this split and earned at least 26 PA in all but two of those contests.

On top of that, Washington checks in with the third-worst defensive rating in the league. They give up the most points and the fifth-most assists per game, including the second-most assists to guards per minute.

This matchup checks all the boxes, and Monk generated 27 PA against the Wizards earlier this season.

Knicks at Cavaliers

Karl-Anthony Towns has scored only 24 points combined on meh 34.5% FG% shooting across his last two games.

Before that rough stretch, Towns had played 11 games sans Jalen Brunson (out) this season. In this split, he averaged 27.3 points per game and scored at least 23 points in all but one contest.

With that, we can feel good about buying in on what Towns should (and had) been doing as he looks to put the past two games behind him.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

A date with the Cleveland Cavaliers won't be easy, but Cleveland's style of play isn't limiting as scoring is concerned. They operate at the ninth-fastest pace in the NBA and cough up the fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

KAT is netting 26.8 points per game versus top-10 pace teams. He has scored at least 23 points in 20 out of 28 games (71.4%) in this split. That sample -- for the most part -- doesn't even factor in Brunson's absence. That's awfully notable considering Towns is averaging 29.6 points per 36 minutes when Brunson is off the floor -- up from 25.0 points per 36 on the season.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

I'll shout out KAT's teammate Josh Hart here, too. Hart's points prop is set at 11.5 -- a mark he has cleared in 73.6% of games -- with -104 odds on the over (50.9% implied probability).

Pelicans at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are favored by a mammoth 17.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It's a spread that signals garbage time and would normally keep me off betting overs on starters.

But James Harden has been so dang productive against the worst defenses in the league, so I'm having trouble not going there tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Harden is averaging 39.0 combined points, rebounds, and assist (PRA) against bottom-10 defenses in the league -- up from 36.9 PRA on the season. If we narrow that split to include only the bottom-four defenses -- the Pelicans are dead-last -- Harden is averaging a thunderous 44.9 PRA. He tallied a minimum of 37 PRA in 11 of those 12 contests.

And while I respect where this spread is at, it's not unusual for a team like the Clippers to have their guard down against this mangled Pelicans group. After shutting down C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson for the season, we'll see guys in the lineup who are looking to prove their worth in the Association.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place April 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.