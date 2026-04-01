3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/1/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

The Miami Heat are a good matchup for Derrick White to have a big night from three.

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For the season, Miami is allowing the 12th-highest three-point attempt rate (42.2%). They're giving up the fourth-most made triples per night to point guards (3.6).

White has faced the Heat three times this season, and he's made nine, zero and four three-pointers over the three contests. He gets plenty of looks in this matchup, taking 29 shots from beyond the arc across the three games. It was a similar story last year as White put up 38 total threes in four meetings with Miami.

White has been in a bit of a shooting funk of late, nailing just 1.9 threes per game over his last eight games. But the volume is there, per usual, as he's taking 7.0 treys per night in that time.

Given the matchup and White's history versus Miami, this is my favorite prop bet of the night.

The Indiana Pacers' tank is nearly complete, and they're a delightful matchup for Josh Giddey to fill up the box score.

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Across the last 15 games, the Pacers rank dead last in defensive rating and are also 14th in pace.

They've really struggled against point guards of late, surrendering the eighth-most points per game to the position over the past 15 games as well as the 10th-most assists and ninth-most rebounds.

Giddey has been really good over the last 14 games, averaging 15.8 points, 11.6 assists and 9.4 rebounds per night in that time -- 36.8 total PRA. The matchup with the Pacers gives him huge upside, and this game has shootout potential as it holds a 248.5-point total and 5.0-point spread.

It's always a little scary to take the under on anything Nikola Jokic, especially in a great matchup versus the Utah Jazz. But I like the under on his PRA line tonight.

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On the year, Jokic is averaging 27.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists -- 51.6 PRA. He's incredible. However, he's scoring a bit less than usual of late, netting an average of 25.3 points per night over his last seven games.

He's faced the Jazz three times this season and is averaging only 23.0 points, 13.3 boards and 10.0 assists per game -- 46.3 PRA.

On top of that, there's gobs of blowout risk in this game as the Denver Nuggets are 17.0-point favorites, which could result in fewer minutes than usual for Jokic.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.