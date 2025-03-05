3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/5/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Trail Blazers at Celtics

The Boston Celtics are at the mercy of the injury report on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are listed as doubtful while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have questionable designations.

Tatum has missed only three games this season, and his Celtics haven't played since Sunday. I think it's more likely than not that he'll be good to go for tonight. If that ends up being the case, his rebounding prop is a highlight for today's NBA slate.

The Portland Trail Blazers come in with a 21st-ranked defense. Tatum is averaging 10.1 rebounds through 22 games against the bottom 11 defenses in the NBA. He grabbed at least 8 boards in 86.4% of these games and climbed over 8.5 rebounds at a strong 72.7% clip.

Even better, the Blazers give up the ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards. Tatum is averaging 9.9 boards against bottom-9 rebounding teams at his position. He cleared 8.5 rebounds in 10 of these 15 games, missing by the hook twice.

To add, he averages more rebounds at home (9.5) than on the road (8.2). I'd take a look at Jayson Tatum To Record 10+ Rebounds (+124), too.

Kings at Nuggets

Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a hamstring strain and will not play in tonight's Sacramento Kings-Denver Nuggets showdown.

Keegan Murray logged 23 combined points and rebounds (PR) sans Sabonis on Monday, which was his second straight 23 PR Sabonis-less game. I like him to achieve north of 18.5 PR tonight.

On the season, Murray is averaging 19.3 PR per game. He's netting 20.0 PR since the De'Aaron Fox trade, as well.

Denver plays at the fifth-fastest pace in the Association, which should open up plenty of scoring and rebounding chances for Murray. Notably, he's averaging 20.2 PR and has gone over 18.5 PR in 65.0% of games -- including four of his last five -- against top-13 pace teams.

That aforementioned sample does not even account for Sabonis' absence. Murray is netting 19.1 PR per 36 minutes when Sabonis is on the court but accumulates 22.7 PR per 36 minutes when Sabonis is off the floor.

Our NBA projections forecast Murray to amass 19.9 PR in this one.

Pistons at Clippers

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers gave up a 23-point lead in last night's loss to the Phoenix Suns. They'll turn around tonight to face the Detroit Pistons, a game where we can feel comfortable fading The Beard.

On the season, Harden is averaging 36.0 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and has recorded under 39.5 PRA in 72.4% of games -- up from the 53.3% implied probability on these -114 odds.

Detroit comes in with the ninth-best defense in the NBA. They let up the third-fewest rebounds and the sixth-fewest assists per game. Notably, Harden is averaging only 32.7 PRA against the top 19 defenses in the league. He tallied under 39.5 PRA at a staggering 90.0% rate in this 30-game split.

On top of that, the 35-year-old figures to be even rustier than normal on this second leg of a back-to-back. Our projections expect him to total 37.2 PRA tonight.

