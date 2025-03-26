3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/26/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers are 23rd in defensive rating over the last 10 games, and they've allowed 24.9 points per game to shooting guards across their last seven contests.

Enter Andrew Nembhard.

The Indiana Pacers' guard usually isn't much of a scoring threat, but he's capable and is averaging 10.1 points per game for the season.

He's also a safe bet for good minutes as he's logged between 31 and 35 minutes in four consecutive games.

That kind of run should help him produce tonight in what should be a superb game environment for overs as this clash holds a 236.0-point total and 1.0-point spread, meaning we're likely to get a high-scoring game where both teams have their foot on the gas.

Our NBA player projections have Nembhard scoring 10.3 points tonight.

Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets

Two tanking teams meet up as the Brooklyn Nets host the Toronto Raptors. Despite Toronto's place in the standings, they've actually been playing some top-notch D of late, and that puts me on the under on D'Angelo Russell's points prop.

Over the last 15 games, Toronto sits fourth in defensive rating. They've really bottled up point guards, too. Across the Raps' previous 30 games, they're allowing the second-fewest points per night to PGs (22.8).

For the season, Russell is scoring only 11.9 points per game at home, and he's at 13.8 points per game over eight games this month.

I'm backing his recent form to hold in a tough matchup against the Raptors.

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful today after injuring his ankle last time out. Assuming Tatum sits, Kristaps Porzingis can feast against the Phoenix Suns.

With Tatum off the court and Porzingis on it this season, KP's usage rate increases by 2.48 percentage points, and he nets 24.8 points per 36 minutes, according to Fantasy Labs' on/off tool. Both of those are team-best marks.

The matchup checks out, too, as Phoenix is 24th in defensive rating over their last 15 games.

Porzingis is scoring it well of late, averaging 23.0 points per game through four March outings, and our model projects him to score 21.8 points tonight.

