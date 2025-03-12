3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/12/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Timberwolves at Nuggets

Julius Randle is all the way back after a groin strain had him sidelined for the entirety of February. He's played at least 30 minutes in five straight games and sniffed a triple-double his last three times out.

With two full days of rest under his belt, I like Randle's chances to put up big numbers against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets play at the fifth-fastest pace in the NBA. Randle has played 15 games against top-12 pace teams in the league. In this split, he averaged a healthy 29.0 combined points and rebounds (PR) and cleared 25.5 PR at a ferocious 86.7% rate. That includes two games against Denver in which Randle mustered 28 and 29 PR.

Rudy Gobert (back) is listed as questionable for tonight. While I like the over here regardless of Gobert's status, I'll note that Julius is netting 31.1 PR per 36 minutes when Gobert is off the floor.

Our NBA projections -- which assume Gobert will play 31.5 minutes tonight -- expect Randle to amass 28.8 PR in this matchup.

Knicks at Trail Blazers

Jalen Brunson's ankle injury will have him sidelined for a third straight game, opening up plenty of usage for others on the New York Knicks.

Mikal Bridges has posted 22, 27, and 27 combined points and assists (PA) in three games sans Brunson this season. I think he's in line to achieve north of 21.5 PA again.

When sharing the court with Brunson, Bridges nets only 18.9 PA per 36 minutes. But when Brunson is off the floor, Bridges averages 22.6 PA per 36 on a 21.0% usage rate (second-highest on the team). Any per 36 minute projections are especially pertinent to Mikal, who plays a league-leading 37.8 minutes per game.

The opposing Portland Trail Blazers come in with a 21st-ranked defense. The Brunson-less Knicks are favored by only four points, indicating we have a competitive game on our hands. I think he'll see enough volume to clear this prop. Our projections forecast Mikal to tally 24.7 PA in this one.

Hornets at Hawks

A date between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks figures to be chaotic in all the right ways.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points (second-highest on slate), and LaMelo Ball's counting stats stand to benefit from the game environment.

The Hawks rank 2nd in pace, 19th on defense, and let up the 4th-most points in the Association. Other teams that feature a poor defense (bottom 14) and implement a fast pace (top 12) include the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz.

Here's a look at LaMelo's PA output against those clubs this season: 23, 34, 35, 37, 37, 38, 38, and 47. That's good for a 36.1 PA average and an 87.5% hit rate on over 32.5 PA.

LaMelo also logged 32, 32, 44, and 60 PA in games against the Milwaukee Bucks (9th in pace) and Detroit Pistons (11th).

With that, it seems LaMelo could be a menace on the stat sheet tonight. Atlanta gives up the third-most points and the fifth-most assists to point guards and allowed Ball to rack up 38 PA earlier this season. Our projections expect LaMelo to log 33.7 PA this go-around.

