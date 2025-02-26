3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 2/26/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Celtics at Pistons

The Boston Celtics gave Jrue Holiday the day off yesterday for rest purposes. Heading into Boston's second game in as many days, we can probably expect some other members of the team to sit, leaving Holiday with an increased workload. Jaylen Brown comes to mind. He sustained a bone bruise in his left quad last night and seems like a safe bet to sit out tonight.

Holiday will not only be fresh thanks to a rest day, but his teammates have also encouraged him to be more aggressive on the scoring end. With that, Holiday is set up to thrive tonight, and we can find value in his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop.

Jrue Holiday - Pts + Reb + Ast Boston Celtics Feb 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Holiday is averaging 18.9 PRA and has cleared 17.5 PRA at a 60.9% rate -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

The opposing Detroit Pistons give up the third-fewest rebounds per game. Notably, Holiday is averaging 22.2 PRA and has exceeded 17.5 PRA at a strong 76.9% clip against the top-8 rebounding teams.

As mentioned, Jaylen Brown's status is in jeopardy and FanDuel does not currently have his props listed. Holiday has done well in his absence, averaging 22.0 PRA and recording at least 21 PRA in six out of seven games sans Brown. Our NBA projections forecast Holiday to log 19.7 PRA against the Pistons.

Thunder at Nets

Chet Holmgren has played five games since returning from a pelvic injury that had him sidelined since November. He's operating without a minutes restriction, playing 28, 28, and 30 minutes across his last three (he averaged 29.4 minutes a season ago). Thus, we can look for him to log north of 22.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) this evening.

Chet Holmgren - Pts + Reb Oklahoma City Thunder Feb 27 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In games where he played at least 23 minutes, Holmgren is averaging 28.0 PR and has exceeded 22.5 PR at a 90.9% rate (10 out of 11 games).

Dating back to last season, Holmgren has logged more than 22.5 PR in 73.7% of games where he played at least 26 minutes. If we're to assume that Chet will play roughly two full quarters worth of basketball tonight, then there's a lot of value to be had with these -102 odds, which imply only a 50.5% probability.

A date with the Brooklyn Nets has the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by a massive 17.0 points. However, I'm not too concerned about the blowout potential regarding Chet. He hasn't played much in the fourth quarter anyway as OKC is used to big leads and this line is already set lower than where it should be. Plus, the Nets have lost only five home games by more than 15 points this season and opponents have come out cold in Brooklyn as of late.

Kings at Jazz

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.9 PA and has tallied over 24.5 PA in 57.7% of games.

DeRozan's numbers are far stronger on the road, averaging 27.8 PA and clearing 24.5 PA at a whopping 73.1% rate (19 out of 26 games) at visiting venues. Tonight's road matchup against the Utah Jazz should prove fruitful.

DeMar DeRozan - Pts + Ast Sacramento Kings Feb 27 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Jazz play at the 11th-fastest pace in the Association. DeRozan, meanwhile, has topped 24.5 PA in 72.7% of games versus the top-14 pace teams. If we adjust this split to only include road games, DeRozan has outdone this line at an 84.6% rate (11 out of 13 contests).

Utah also struggles with the league's worst defensive rating. They let up the third-most points and assists per game. With the Sacramento Kings' implied team total is sitting all the way up at 123.5 points, DeRozan should have no trouble making his mark tonight.

