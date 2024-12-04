3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 12/4/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a big pace-up spot against the Atlanta Hawks, and no other team on the slate tonight is up in tempo more than Milwaukee from their usual pace average.

The Hawks also are letting up 119.0 points per game, fourth-most in the NBA. They also allow top-10 numbers per game in both rebounds and assists.

Lillard, in nine games against teams in the top half of the league in pace, has averaged 38.3 combined PRA, but he's actually gone over 37.5 PRA in six of those games.

He has a dud game in the sample with just 12 PRA; removing that, he's averaged 41.6 PRA against top-half teams by pace.

Milwaukee's implied team total is 120.5 points tonight, a full 6.4 points better than their full-season average (114.1). No other team is even close to that type of bump tonight.

As mentioned, this Bucks/Hawks game is really enticing for production, and Bogdan Bogdanovic is due for some scoring regression.

Bogdanovic is shooting just 36.6% from the field this year, well down from his career rate of 43.7%. His effective field goal percentage is down to 47.0%, a career-worst and down from 54.0% for his career.

A big part of his scoring woes comes from three-point shooting.

Bogdanovic has made just 31.5% of his three-point attempts so far this season. That's down from a career average of 38.3% and 38.1% since the start of 2022-23.

He's still getting up 6.8 three-point attempts per game this season, and the Bucks let up a top-10 rate of three-point looks per game and a top-10 rate of overall field goal attempts.

For that reason, Bogdanovic to make over 2.5 threes (my model has him at 3.0 makes tonight) is also interesting at +120 odds.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers square off in the late game, and Minnesota is pegged for a 4.3-point decrease in scoring expectation (their implied team total compared to their season scoring average).

The Clippers and Timberwolves are both bottom-10 in the league in pace, helping to explain a low game total.

The Clippers also rate out fifth in defensive rating and let up the third-fewest points per game on the year.

Anthony Edwards, then, stands to suffer a bit with his team's scoring projection down.

In four matchups with bottom-10 teams in pace, Edwards has averaged 23.0 points over 35.4 minutes per game. He's gone over 25.5 points just once in that sample when he scored "just" 28 against Boston in nearly 40 minutes of action.

Despite going 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and getting up 21 shots in his first meeting with the Clippers this season, Edwards totaled only 21 points in 36.0 minutes.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on any NBA game(s) happening December 4th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.