3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/8/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Celtics at Knicks

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will meet up for the final time before potentially seeing each other in the playoffs. Boston is all but locked into the two seed and will likely sit a few guys tonight, explaining why the Knicks are -130 moneyline favorites.

As props go, let's look for Josh Hart to come out on the right side of 21.5 combined points and rebounds (PR).

Josh Hart - Pts + Reb Boston Celtics Apr 8 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hart is averaging 23.3 PR per game. He's exceeded 21.5 PR at a 65.3% rate -- up from the 54.1% implied probability on these -118 odds.

Boston plays at the third-slowest pace in the league, and slow-paced games have offered Hart a bump on the stat sheet. He's averaging 24.5 PR against the bottom-10 pace teams in the league and surpassed 21.5 PR in 17 out of 25 games in this split, missing by the hook twice.

The Celtics shoot a league-leading 48.3 threes per game. No one in the league tracks down rebounds -- especially long ones -- better than Hart. I think he'll have a few extra boards in him with this matchup, just like his last two times out against Boston where he tallied 25 and 31 PR.

Timberwolves at Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to avoid the play-in and could inch one step closer with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Julius Randle's PR prop is set at just 24.5 -- a mark we can look for him to clear on Tuesday.

Julius Randle - Pts + Reb Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 9 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Randle is averaging 25.7 PR per game. He's outdone 24.5 PR in 63.2% of games where he played more than 25 minutes while these -108 odds imply only a 51.9% probability.

I like this matchup against Milwaukee. They play at the 10th-fastest pace on their home court, creating an environment where Julius should thrive. Randle is not only averaging 29.0 PR (minimum 28 minutes) against the top-12 teams in this split, but he's cleared 24.5 PR at a ferocious 87.5% rate (14 out of 16 games).

The Bucks let up the fifth-most rebounds and eighth-most three-point attempts per game, which helps explain why our NBA projections forecast Randle to notch 27.8 PR in this one.

Warriors at Suns

Kevin Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for tonight's Phoenix Suns-Golden State Warriors matchup.

Tyus Jones figures to pick up the slack from downtown as a result.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Tyus Jones +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jones has played 16 games sans Durant this season. In this split, he averaged 2.9 made threes on north of seven attempts. He drained at least two triples in 13 out of 16 games in this split -- good for an 81.3% hit rate. These +104 odds suggest only a 49.0% probability.

The value is pretty clear, and it doesn't hurt that Jones is shooting threes at a 41.0% clip for the second straight season. This matchup is also intriguing as Golden State has let up 14.8 made threes (seventh-most) and 38.8 attempts (12th-most) across their past five games.

Jones has notched 1, 2, and 4 made threes against the Warriors this season despite Durant playing in all of those contests.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.