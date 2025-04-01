3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/1/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Magic at Spurs

The Orlando Magic lost another tough one last night and will turn around to play the San Antonio Spurs on the road.

Paolo Banchero has been putting up huge numbers, and it's inflated his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) line. In his fifth game since last Tuesday, we can look for Banchero to fall short of 41.5 PRA tonight.

On the season, Banchero is averaging 37.8 PRA. He's recorded under 41.5 PRA in 69.0% of games -- up from the 54.9% implied probability on these -122 odds.

Banchero has also logged under 41.5 PRA in 75.0% of games versus teams that rank outside the top 12 in pace (San Antonio ranks 14th). Though the Spurs come in with a weak defensive front (25th), Banchero hasn't found undue success on the stat sheet against poor protections. He's averaging only 35.4 PRA and has gone under 41.5 PRA at a 70.0% rate versus bottom-12 defenses.

Our NBA projections forecast Banchero to stop at 38.1 PRA tonight.

Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors (43-31) currently sit a half a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies (44-31) in the Western Conference standings but could change that with a win tonight. A close spread (5.0) and high total (235.0) suggests we are in for a barnburner.

Memphis is a fun opponent, playing at the fastest pace in the NBA. They also have a weak three-point defense, letting up the third-most attempts (39.5) and fifth-most makes (14.3) per game.

As you can imagine, Stephen Curry has historically thrived in a matchup like this one.

Steph has played at least 30 minutes in nine games against teams that surrender 39 threes or more per game. In this split, he averaged 5.6 3PM on 13.6 3PA. That's some super exciting volume, and he drained at least five threes in seven out of nine games in that sample.

Since February 5th -- two days before Jimmy Butler joined the fold -- Steph is averaging 4.7 made threes per game and drilled at least five threes in half of those games. Add in the matchup against Memphis, and Steph is primed to have a night. Our projections expect him to nail 5.3 trios in this one.

Timberwolves at Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will meet up for the second leg of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader. The spread (2.5) is close, the total (232.5) is high, and the pace-up nature of this game puts Julius Randle in a spot to thrive.

Randle is averaging 30.5 PRA and should punch above that average with the Nuggets playing at the seventh-fastest pace in the NBA. Julius is netting 32.0 PRA and has cleared 30.5 PRA in 7 out of 10 games against the top-seven pace teams, missing by the hook once.

Denver is also tied for the 10th-worst defensive rating. Notably, Randle is averaging 34.4 PRA in contests where he played more than 20 minutes and faced a top-12 pace, bottom-14 defense club. He exceeded 30.5 PRA in 10 out of 12 games in this split.

Though nothing has been announced just yet, we should be ready for Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo to be hit with suspensions following their roles in Monday's brawl with Detroit, which could force more usage Randle's way.

The Nuggets cough up the eighth-most points and third-most assists per game. Randle has made good on this matchup, notching 32, 35, and 36 PRA against Denver this season. Let's look for him to cap off the season series with a bang.

