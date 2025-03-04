3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/4/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Cavaliers at Bulls

Evan Mobley (rest) has been ruled out for tonight's Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls contest.

This season, Darius Garland has put up huge numbers in Mobley's absence. Here's a look at Garland's combined points and assists (PA) output in six games sans Mobley: 23, 31, 32, 33, 35, and 38 PA.

That's good for a 32.0 PA average and an 83.3% hit rate on over 29.5 PA.

Darius Garland - Pts + Ast Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 5 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A Mobley-less affair isn't the only reason to target Garland tonight. The opposing Bulls rank third in pace and struggle with the fifth-worst defense. In turn, the Cavs come into this one with a massive 127.5-point implied team total.

Garland has amassed 30.6 PA in five games versus top-three pace teams. He's also netting 31.0 PA across his last seven games against a team that ranks as a bottom-8 defense. That was even with Mobley in the lineup for a majority of those contests.

Chicago is coughing up the eighth-most points and sixth-most assists per game to opposing guards. Last time these teams met up, Garland scored 29 points and dished out 9 assists -- good for 38 PA.

All signs point to another strong night on the stat sheet for Garland.

Pelicans at Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Los Angeles Lakers for tonight's nightcap. The Pels have won five of their last seven and could keep this game competitive as Zion Williamson has been playing his very best over the last month or so.

I'm tempted to back a red-hot Zion, but I see more value in C.J. McCollum's combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop.

CJ McCollum - Pts + Reb + Ast New Orleans Pelicans Mar 5 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, McCollum is averaging 29.6 PRA and has exceeded 26.5 PRA at a 60.9% rate -- up from the 52.8% implied probability on these -112 odds.

The Lakers let up the ninth-fewest rebounds in the Association. Notably, McCollum is averaging 32.5 PRA and has cleared 26.5 PRA in 72.7% of games (16 out of 22 contests) versus the top-14 rebounding teams.

Since Luka Doncic joined the team, the Lakers have been giving up a whopping 41.4 three-point attempts per game (fifth-most). McCollum scores 42.5% of his points from downtown. His ceiling from behind the arc is big time. He's drained 8-plus three-pointers in multiple games this season

I'll call out McCollum to Make 5+ Threes at +390 (20.4% implied probability), too. He's nailed at least five threes in 10 of his last 27 games (37.0%).

5+ Made Threes 5+ Made Threes CJ McCollum +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Let's stack this game by looking for Luka to achieve north of 44.5 PRA.

In games where he's played more than 30 minutes, Luka is netting 45.7 PRA and has cleared 44.5 PRA at a 54.2% rate. Notably, he's recorded 49, 46, 39, 38, and 44 PRA in his last five games -- four of which were against a top-six defense.

Luka Doncic - Pts + Reb + Ast New Orleans Pelicans Mar 5 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight, Luka can put the tough matchups behind him. New Orleans ranks a troubling 29th on defense. Doncic, meanwhile, is averaging 48.3 PRA and has exceeded 44.5 PRA in 70.0% of his 30-plus minute games versus the bottom 12 defenses.

The Pelicans (13th) play at a faster pace than the Lakers (22nd). New Orleans is also giving up the third-most points, second-most rebounds, and second-most assists to guards per minute.

Our NBA projections expect Luka to dominate this matchup. We forecast him to tally 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.4 assists -- good for 47.6 PRA.

