3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/25/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

The stars are aligning for Jimmy Butler to have a notable performance on Tuesday in his first game against the Miami Heat since being traded to the Golden State Warriors. Across his first 19 starts for the Warriors, Butler has done a little bit of everything, posting 17.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.5 APG despite shooting 43.8% from the field and 22.7% from beyond the arc during that span.

Even with Butler struggling to make shots, he's converting 84.8% of his free throws with 7.9 free throw attempts per game since joining Golden State, and I expect him to remain aggressive versus his former team. Additionally, Butler has accrued 35-plus points, rebounds, and assists in six of his last eight outings.

The Heat are a solid team to get back on track against, as they rank 19th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.3%) and 19th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.4%). With Miami also sitting at 19th in effective field-goal percentage (53.8%) on offense while residing at 16th in assist rate allowed (64.2%), Butler could rack up plenty of stats across the board, especially if Stephen Curry is unable to suit up due to a pelvic injury.

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

Of the eight NBA games on Tuesday, the impending clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz features the highest total, so there are a handful of angles we could take in the props market. However, one player who stands out in this matchup is Santi Aldama.

Following a six-game absence, Aldama has returned to the Grizzlies, producing 16 points and 5 rebounds in each of his first two games back. Aldama started in Memphis' most recent contest, making it likely that he'll be in the starting five against a Utah team that is 29th in adjusted defensive rating (117.9).

Given Aldama's ability to stretch the floor and catch fire from deep, it's worth noting the Jazz are also 30th in three-point rate allowed (44.9%) despite surprisingly ranking 11th in three-point percentage allowed (35.4%). On top of that, Utah is 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.2%) and 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.7%), paving the way for Aldama to hit the over on this prop in multiple ways.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already ruled out Donovan Mitchell for Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, which will place more responsibility on the other starters. Mitchell has missed a total of six games this season, and Evan Mobley is someone who tends to step up in a big way when Cleveland is without their All-Star guard.

Over the six contests Mitchell has missed, Mobley has tallied at least 30 points-plus-rebounds in five of those outings. According to FantasyLabs' On/Off tool, Mobley averages 25.0 points and 11.2 rebounds on a 25.2% usage rate per 36 minutes whenever Mitchell isn't on the court for the Cavs.

Besides Cleveland looking to get back on track with four losses in their last five games, Mobley should benefit in a positive matchup against a Portland defense that is 18th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.3%), 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.6%), and 24th in free throw rate allowed (25.8%).

The Trail Blazers are also inefficient on the offensive end of the floor, ranking 23rd in effective field-goal percentage (52.5%) and 27th in rim field-goal percentage (60.3%), so Mobley should have ample chances to accumulate boards on defense.

