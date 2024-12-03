3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 12/3/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

A meeting between the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic carries a 215.0 over/under, and Mikal Bridges' combined points and assists (PA) prop stands out as a potential overreaction to the low total.

Bridges is averaging 20.1 PA per game and has exceeded 16.5 PA in 15 out of 20 games (75.0% of contests). He recently hit a shooting slump and got some guff from the media, only to turn around and score 31 points on impressive 12-for-19 shooting his last time out. He's out to prove something right now.

The Magic play at the fifth-slowest pace and tout the third-best defensive rating, which helps explain the low game total. However, Bridges has fared well in these environments. He's netting 20.8 PA and toppled 16.5 PA in eight out of nine games against teams that rank in the bottom 10 of pace. Bridges is also averaging 19.8 PA through four games against groups that fare in the bottom 15 of pace and the top 10 on defense, clearing 16.5 PA in all but one of these contests.

With the spread sitting at 4.5 points, all signs point to a close and competitive game. Bridges is playing a massive 40.2 minutes in ten Knick games that have been decided by 12 points or fewer, so he figures to get plenty of run tonight. Our NBA DFS projections have him down to log 22.5 PA in this one.

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

Tyrese Haliburton's up-and-down season has made him a fun target in the player props market. He's off the heels of a pretty ugly showing, causing his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop to be set all the way down at 30.5 in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. I'll bite.

Haliburton is underperforming his long-term averages in shooting efficiency and assist conversion. Hali should be netting 32.1 PRA per game based on his long-term averages. That puts him in a good spot to see regression against a Raptors team that ranks 14th in pace and 23rd in defensive rating.

Tyrese is averaging 31.3 PRA against the bottom 10 defenses in the NBA. Not only are the Raptors a poor defensive group, but they're specifically vulnerable against guards. This season, they've coughed up the third-most points, fifth-most rebounds, fourth-most assists, fourth-most made threes, and the second-most free throws per game to opposing guards.

A tight spread (3.0) and high game total (238.0) leave us with an ideal game environment. Notably, Haliburton is averaging 35.2 PRA in the five games that followed him shooting 25.0% or worse from the field, so perhaps this past Sunday's 30.0% FG% showing has lit a fire under him. Our projections expect Haliburton to log 33.9 PRA against Toronto.

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic wasted no time getting back to form in the aftermath of a five-game absence, notching 36 points, 13 assists, and 7 rebounds -- good for 56 PRA -- on Sunday.

Tonight, I'm high on Luka for a few key reasons. For starters, he's due for positive regression across the board as he's underperforming his long-term averages in shooting efficiency, rebound conversion, and assist conversion. Although averaging 43.4 PRA, he should be netting 47.6 PRA based on his long-term conversion rates.

The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7), which is another reason to be keen on Doncic. Memphis (3rd) and Dallas (9th) are two of the fastest units in the league, leaving us with a slate-high 243.5 over/under. Luka is averaging 45.9 PRA against the 15 fastest teams in the league despite underperforming his long-term averages in this split.

Luka Doncic - Pts + Reb + Ast Memphis Grizzlies Dec 4 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Mavs are favored by just 4.0 points tonight, and based on how Memphis has been playing as of late, we should have a barnburner on our hands. Luka is amassing 46.5 PRA in eight games that were decided by seven points or fewer. Our projections also like Doncic in this spot, forecasting him to record 47.6 PRA tonight.

Get a No Sweat Token for a 3+ leg SGP on either TNT NBA games(s) taking place on December 3rd, 2024! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.