3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/7/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Phoenix Suns at Charlotte Hornets

The struggling Phoenix Suns have opted to make some rotation changes, including moving Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to the bench.

We saw that play out for the first time of the season last night. Tyus Jones maintained his gig in the starting lineup but was limited to a season-low 20 minutes. The market is really taking that to heart as Jones' combined points and assists (PA) prop is set all the way down at 14.5 for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jones is averaging 18.6 PA and has eclipsed 14.5 PA in 69.7% of games this season, up from the 50.0% implied probability on these +100 odds.

The Hornets surrender the seventh-most three-point attempts (3PA) while Jones nets 54.4% of his points from behind the arc. He has played eight games against teams that rank in the top 10 of most 3PA allowed per game. In this split, Jones is averaging 20.4 PA and surpassed 14.5 PA at an 87.5% clip.

This is the second leg of a back-to-back for Phoenix and Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each logged north of 34 minutes in last night's game. Royce O'Neale, who plays the most minutes (26.4) off the bench, is still sidelined with an ankle sprain.

With these factors in mind, I don't envision Jones getting iced out in tonight's game. He has fresher legs than some of his teammates following last night's contest and is shooting threes at a stellar 42.8% clip. Sure, he's a liability on defense, but the Suns don't have a whole lot going for them and could use a sharpshooter to combat the Hornets, a team that attempts the third-most threes in the league.

Let's stay with this Suns-Hornets game and look for the youngest Ball brother to reclaim the headlines.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 12.5 combined rebounds and assists (RA) and has exceeded 12.5 RA in 60.9% of games this season, up from the 48.1% implied probability on these +108 odds.

Across his last 16 games, he's averaging 13.4 RA and has surpassed 12.5 RA at a mammoth 75.0% rate.

Phoenix checks in with a 23rd-ranked defense. They cough up the 11th-most assists and 14th-most rebounds per game. Ball has played five games against teams that rank in the top 15 of most rebounds and assists allowed per game. Here's a look at his RA output in this split: 9, 12, 15, 17, and 17 RA. In that lone game where Ball stopped short of 12 RA, he was limited to just 29 minutes after fouling out.

LaMelo's home vs. road stats are telling. Despite playing the same amount of minutes in each split, Ball is netting 13.3 RA at home compared to 11.7 RA on the road. He's exceeded 12.5 RA in 9 out of 12 home games (75.0%). Notably, two of those misses at home came against the Boston Celtics, a far more limiting foe than tonight's competition.

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

Julius Randle went a harsh 2-for-10 from the field in just 23 minutes of play last night. I'm expecting him to have a bounce back game against his former team tonight.

On the season, Randle is averaging 26.5 combined points and rebounds (PR). A friendly matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans should allow Randle to come out on the right side of his PR average.

The Pelicans enter with the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA. Randle has played seven games against bottom nine defenses. In this split, he averaged 30.1 PR and cleared 26.5 PR in all but one game.

New Orleans coughs up the 10th-most 3PA (38.2) per game. Randle has played nine games against teams that surrender between 38.2 and 40.3 3PA per game. In this split, he's netting 30.3 PR and hurdled past 26.5 PR in eight of nine games. To add, the Pelicans let up the fifth-most rebounds in the league.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are favored by just 5.5 points in this one, so we should have a competitive game on our hands. Rudy Gobert (38 minutes) and Naz Reid (31 minutes) each put up valiant efforts in last night's contest and the Wolves should look to pass the baton back to Randle in this one.

