3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/10/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Timberwolves at Grizzlies

The most important game on today's slate is a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, which will serve as the nightcap for Thursday's NBA on TNT doubleheader.

Memphis' 47-32 record has them hanging on to the sixth seed by only a half a game. Minnesota's 46-33 record currently pits them in the play-in, but they are only one game behind the sixth seed and just a game and a half behind the fourth seed.

Thus, tonight's contest will have a major impact on playoff seeding, so we should expect the best from both sides. First up for props, let's look for Jaren Jackson Jr. to outdo 24.5 combined points and rebounds (PR).

Jaren Jackson Jr. - Pts + Reb Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 11 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jackson is averaging an even 28.0 PR per game and has exceeded 24.5 PR at a 70.4% rate -- up from the 54.1% implied probability on these -118 odds.

Minnesota's sixth-ranked defense could suggest trouble, but Jackson has come on strong against great teams. He's averaging 30.4 PR and has topped 24.5 PR at an 82.4% rate (14 out of 17) in games against top-10 defenses where he played at least 28 minutes.

With those hit rates and the importance of this game in mind, Jackson appears to be a top value play for today. Our NBA projections agree, as they forecast him for 28.3 PR. I'll note that Jackson has torched Minnesota for 35 and 41 PR this season.

On Minnesota's side, let's look for Julius Randle to take advantage of a pace-up spot.

Julius Randle - Pts + Reb + Ast Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 11 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Wolves (25th) are one of the slower teams in the NBA but should be forced into more possessions than normal with the Grizzlies operating at the fastest tempo in the league.

That's great news for Randle, at least as his counting stats are concerned. He's averaging 33.9 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) -- up from 30.3 PRA on the season -- in games against top-12 pace teams where he played at least 28 minutes.

Moreover, he's surpassed 29.5 PRA in 15 out of 19 games in this split -- good for a 78.9% hit rate. These -114 odds imply only a 53.3% probability.

The spread (2.0) is close and the total (231.0) is high, putting Randle in position to thrive in the starting lineup. Our projections have him down for 33.5 PR in this one.

Pelicans at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are 14.5-point favorites against a New Orleans Pelicans team that will have just eight players available tonight. Those eight players have combined for just 23 starts this season, so it's a full blown "whatever" game for New Orleans.

For Milwaukee, Damian Lillard remains out while Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable and is likely a big threat to sit.

Could we have a Kyle Kuzma game on our hands tonight?

Kyle Kuzma - Points New Orleans Pelicans Apr 11 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kuzma has scored at least 14 points in 7 out of 11 games since Dame has been sidelined. He's also scored at least 17 points in three of his last four games sans Giannis. He averages 18.0 points per 36 minutes on a 24.8% usage rate -- second to only Giannis -- when Lillard is off the floor.

Kuzma has scored 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 17, 17, and 25 points across his last nine games against a bottom-12 defense, including a 17-point outing versus New Orleans' 29th-ranked defense this past Sunday. His scoring potential will only rise if Giannis ends up being ruled out.

