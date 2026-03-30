3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/30/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

On Friday, I wrote up Derrick White under 19.5 points in this same matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, and White finished with 10 points.

I'm going back to to the well today -- even with White's points prop a little lower.

Derrick White - Points Derrick White Under Mar 30 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

All the reasons I listed out Friday still apply today.

The Hawks have been great on defense lately. Over the past 15 games, Atlanta is third in defensive rating. They're tough on point guards, too, permitting the 10th-fewest points per game to PGs over the last 30 games (22.9).

White has really struggled to score well in this matchup this season. He's faced the Hawks three times and has netted seven, 10 and 11 points across the three games. He's also not in good form, producing 15 or fewer points in five consecutive outings.

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are a top-shelf defensive team, and they're lights out against point guards. That pushes me toward the under on Josh Giddey's points prop.

Josh Giddey - Points Josh Giddey Under Mar 31 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

San Antonio is third in defensive rating for the campaign and second in defensive rating since the All-Star break.

Over the last 30 days, the Spurs have given up the third-fewest points per game to point guards (22.3).

Giddey doesn't always prioritize scoring, and he's been held to 16 or fewer points in five of his previous seven games.

There's also gobs of blowout risk as the Bulls are 18.5-point road 'dogs, which could lead to fewer minutes than usual for Giddey.

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

Daniss Jenkins has been in an elevated role sans Cade Cunningham, and I like him to hit multiple three-pointers in his matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Daniss Jenkins -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jenkins has started six straight games for the Detroit Pistons. In that six-game span, his usage rate is 22.4%, and he's playing a whopping 36.2 minutes per game while taking 5.3 three-point attempts per game -- making an average of 2.3 of those.

OKC is elite on defense, but they surrender a lot of three-point looks. For the season, the Thunder allow the fifth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.4%), and they have given up the fifth-most made tripes per game to point guards (3.5).

I think it all adds up to this being an appealing prop.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.