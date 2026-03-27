3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/27/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks are a tough matchup for Derrick White.

Derrick White - Points Derrick White Under Mar 27 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Atlanta is a respectable 11th in defensive rating, but they've taken it to a new level lately. Across the last 15 games, the Hawks sit first in defensive rating. In that same time, they're also allowing the third-fewest points per game to point guards (21.7), with defensive ace Dyson Daniels playing a big role in that.

White shoots so many threes -- 8.7 per night -- that the under is a scary bet. However, he's netting just 17.2 points per game for the season and has scored only seven and 11 points in two games against the Hawks this season.

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

This one could get ugly, and that pushes me toward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's under on his points prop.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under Mar 28 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There's every reason to think the Oklahoma City Thunder can blow out the Chicago Bulls. The spread is 18.5 points. In season-long net rating, Chicago is 23rd (-4.5) while OKC is first (+10.4). Prior to a loss at the Boston Celtics last time out, the Thunder had won three straight -- all by at least 20 points.

If OKC wins in lopsided fashion, SGA may not play in the fourth quarter. Heck, they could not cover the spread, and he still may not see any fourth-quarter minutes.

In the last three games in which SGA has played fewer than 30 minutes, he's scored 20, 22 and 20 points. I'm banking on blowout-shortened minutes tonight for the reigning MVP.

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

The continued absence of Stephen Curry has led to the ball being in Draymond Green's hands more, and the Washington Wizards are a friendly matchup for his assist output.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Draymond Green -156 View more odds in Sportsbook

Green is averaging 5.7 assists per game since the All-Star break, up from 5.2 pre-break. Over his last 13 games, he's right at this line, averaging 5.9 dimes per night. He's gone for six-plus assists in eight of those 13 games.

The Wiz are 26th in defensive rating over the last 10 games, and the Golden State Warriors' team points prop is a sky-high 123.5. There should be plenty of assist chances for Green, and I like him to notch at least six helpers.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.