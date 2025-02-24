3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 2/24/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Nuggets at Pacers

A meeting between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers presents one of the largest over/unders (245.5) you'll see in basketball and sets Nikola Jokic up to have a huge day on the stat sheet.

Jokic is averaging 52.3 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this season.

In 29 games against teams that rank in the top 18 of pace, Jokic is averaging a massive 56.4 PRA and has exceeded 50.5 PRA at a 75.9% rate -- up from the 53.3% implied probability on these -114 odds.

Indiana not only ranks inside the top 18 of pace, but they play at the sixth-fastest tempo in the league. Here's a look at Jokic's PRA output against the 10 fastest teams in the NBA: 41, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 58, 59, 59, 70, and 80 PRA.

To add, the Pacers come in with the 12th-worst defense and cough up the sixth-most points in the paint per game. Considering the game environment and how Jokic has responded in fast-paced games, it seems a bit odd that his PRA prop is set below his season-long average. Thus, he's a top target in today's prop market.

Hornets at Kings

Zach LaVine had scored over 21.5 points in four of his previous five games since joining the Sacramento Kings before cooling down on Friday. Let's look for him to find a new stride in tonight's soft matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

On the season, LaVine is averaging 23.4 points and has cleared 21.5 points at a respectable 61.2% rate.

The Hornets rank a middle-of-the-road 15th on defense. LaVine, meanwhile, is scoring 25.2 points versus teams that rank outside the top 10 on defense, while he averages just 20.7 points outside this split.

Charlotte's meh three-point defense could be a game changer. The Hornets are letting up 39.1 three-point attempts per game (seventh-most in the NBA). LaVine has played 18 games against clubs that surrender at least 39 threes each night. In this split, he averaged 24.9 points and eclipsed 21.5 points at a strong 72.2% clip.

Our NBA projections have high hopes for LaVine, too. They project him to score an even 23.0 points in this matchup.

Clippers at Pistons

Let's cap off today's picks by fading James Harden.

The Beard is averaging 36.1 PRA and posted a whopping 49 PRA in a friendly matchup against the Pacers just last night. Tonight's date with the Detroit Pistons figures to be less inviting.

Detroit ranks 14th in pace, averaging a hair under 100.0 possessions per game. Harden has recorded under 37.5 PRA in 24 out of 35 games (68.6%) against teams that rank outside the top 10 of pace.

More pertinent, the Pistons come in with the 12th-best defensive unit in the NBA. While Harden has feasted upon poor defenses, the same cannot be said for competition such as the Pistons. Harden is averaging only 32.8 PRA and has recorded under 37.5 PRA at a staggering 80.8% rate when facing a top-18 defense.

Moreover, Harden has logged under 37.5 PRA in 12 out of 15 road games that were against a top-15 defense. Add in that tonight's game serves as the second leg of a back-to-back, and the deck seems stacked against Harden's counting stats. Out projections expect him to tally only 32.9 PRA tonight.

