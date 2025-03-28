3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/28/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have been minus their leading scorer, Cade Cunningham (25.7 PPG), in the last two games, and that will be the case once again as Cunningham is battling a calf injury. Detroit has still managed to go 2-0 while recording 129.0 PPG in Cunningham's absence.

Without much surprise, Cunningham leads the team with a 33.3% usage rate. When he's out, we see several players have a spike in usage rate -- including Jalen Duren going from 16.4% to 18.4%.

Over the last two, Duren has logged 14 and 22 points (18.0 PPG). This hot streak even dates back to when Cunningham was active, for Duren is averaging 16.3 PPG over the last four. That's a jump compared to his season-long average of 11.7 PPG, putting me on over 12.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Our NBA DFS projections have Duren scoring 13.7 points.

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors

If you're looking for a playoff feel tonight, the Charlotte Hornets against the Toronto Raptors is not for you. Charlotte sits at 18-54 while Toronto is 26-47. Plus, there's a long list of injuries for both teams. This includes the Hornets without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Tre Mann (back), and Brandon Miller (wrist) while the Raptors are minus RJ Barrett (rest), Gradey Dick (knee), and Ochai Agbaji (rest).

With the second-fewest three-point attempts per game, the Raptors are not known for letting it fly. But there's always an opportunity from three-land against Charlotte, for it cedes the third-highest shot distribution from deep (per Dunks & Threes).

When Barrett is out, Immanuel Quickley's usage rate jumps from 25.9% to 27.2%. He also leads the team with 6.8 three-point attempts per contest, taking advantage of the weak perimeter defense. Over the last four games, Quickley is recording 19.3 PPG while reaching at least 20 points in three of the outings.

The value isn't quite there for Quickley to make three-plus three-pointers at -130, for our projections have him cashing in only 2.8 triples. Still, that three-point volume grabs my attention, shifting me to over his points.

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

Isaiah Collier has carved out a role in his rookie year on the Utah Jazz, averaging a team-high 6.1 assists per game (APG). His minutes have only gone up as he's logging 29.6 minutes per game in March compared to 25.6 for the season.

Our projections have Collier in line for 6.8 assists -- which is the fourth-highest total for tonight's slate. Among players who have played at least 40 games, Collier boasts the 13th-highest assist percentage (33.9%). He's touting more impressive advanced passing stats, including 11.2 potential assists and 7.0 adjusted assists per contest.

There should be plenty of assist opportunities tonight with the Denver Nuggets surrendering the 9th-most three-point makes and 11th-most three-point attempts per game. The Jazz love to shoot three-pointers with the 10th-most makes, 8th-most attempts, and 7th-highest shot distribution from three-point land.

Look for plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities lifting Collier to over his assists.

