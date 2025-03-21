3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/21/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Cavaliers at Suns

Tonight the Phoenix Suns will look to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that is on a rare three-game losing streak. The game is showing an 8.0-point spread, 235.5 over/under, and should favor Kevin Durant's counting stats.

Kevin Durant - Pts + Reb Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 22 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Durant is averaging 32.5 combined points and rebounds (PR). He's earned at least 30 PR in 71.9% of games and has exceeded 30.5 PR at a 61.4% rate -- up from the 50.9% implied probability on these -104 odds.

The Cavs play at the 10th-fastest pace in the NBA, marking a pace-up spot for the Suns (20th). Durant is averaging 35.3 PR against the top-10 pace teams. In this split, he notched at least 30 PR at a whopping 94.4% rate (17 out of 18 contests) and cleared 30.5 PR at a 77.8% rate.

The Suns currently hold the tiebreaker for the 10th seed in the West and should look to battle these last few weeks of the regular season. Our NBA projections love to see Durant in a pace-up spot, as they have him down to tally 34.1 PR tonight.

Hornets at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be missing Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams for tonight's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Luckily, Chet Holmgren has no injury designation and should manage to climb above 23.5 PR in this soft matchup.

Chet Holmgren - Pts + Reb Charlotte Hornets Mar 22 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In games where he's played at least 20 minutes, Holmgren is averaging 26.2 PR. He totaled at least 23 PR in 15 out of 20 games in this split.

The Hornets check in with the league's fourth-worst defensive rating across their last 15 games. On the season, they have surrendered the sixth-most points and second-most rebounds to centers per minute.

Holmgren has notched 24, 26, and 38 PR across his last three games. Charlotte lets up the fifth-most putback opportunities per game, a key spot where Chet can parlay offensive boards with points.

Our projections expect Holmgren to net 25.2 PR against the Hornets all while playing less than 30 minutes.

Nuggets and Trail Blazers

Nikola Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for a third straight game. Will Aaron Gordon continue his heater as a result?

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Aaron Gordon -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

Gordon has scored 38 and 26 points in Jokic's absence this week, but he had been putting up big numbers even before Denver's MVP was sidelined. Gordon's posted at least 24 points in six of his last eight games, not accounting for one he left early due to injury.

Of course, his heroics have required a bit of luck. AG has gone 9 for 15 from downtown across his last two and is shooting threes at an unsustainable 63.3% clip this month. While regression is certain to hit at some point, Gordon could stay hot from downtown against a Portland Trail Blazers team that lets opponents shoot threes at the 13th-best clip in the league.

If regression does hit, we can rest assured knowing Gordon scored 86.0% of his points in the paint or from the free-throw line in last year's full-season sample. More importantly, he's netting 24.5 points per 36 minutes on 25.1% usage rate when Jokic is off the floor.

Dating back to two seasons ago, Gordon has managed at least 22 points in six out of nine Jokic-less games. The Blazers let up the 10th-most points per game to forwards and could help Gordon stay hot tonight.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.