3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 11/29/24

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics hit the road for an 8:10pm ET clash with the Chicago Bulls, putting Jayson Tatum in prime position to fill up the box score. Not only do the Bulls have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA, but they also play at the league's fastest pace. With extra possessions incoming against a basement-dweller defense, we can target the over on Jayston Tatum's 42.5 points + rebounds + assists (PRA) prop.

Tatum is averaging 42.4 PRA on the season, but he's taken full advantage of plus matchups. In seven games against bottom-10 defenses, Tatum is averaging 46 PRA, clearing 42.5 five times. He posted at least 48 PRA in four of those games, so 42.5 isn't exactly a high bar for him to climb.

That's especially true against a team like Chicago. The Bulls have allowed the second-most average PRA in the league, and they've played at far and away the fastest pace in basketball. That's played a role in them allowing the third-most points, fifth-most rebounds, and fifth-most assists to opposing power forwards, according to FantasyPros.

With Chicago's top wing defender -- Patrick Williams -- out tonight, the Bulls' struggles against big forwards are unlikely to improve tonight. And while there is some risk of a blowout that could hinder Tatum's PRA upside, the Bulls have at least been frisky enough on offense to (presumably) push Boston into the 4th quarter.

So long as Boston gets at least some pushback here, this looks like a great spot for Tatum to stay hot and go over 42.5 points + rebounds + assists.

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trailblazers

Deni Avdija didn't have quite the start many were expecting when he was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason, but he's been coming around of late. Avdija has put up 14, 17, and 16 points across his last three games, exceeding 30 minutes in all three. He was reinserted into the starting lineup in Portland's latest outing, so I'm looking to buy into the former top 10 pick's recent scoring surge by taking him over 13.5 points tonight.

Even before his minutes ticked back up, Deni had been right around this mark. He's scored at least 12 points in seven of his last eight games, hoisting double-digit shot attempts in four of those. That uptick in volume puts him in a nice spot to crack 14 points against a middling Sacramento Kings defense.

Sacramento sits at just 15th in defensive rating on the year, though they have played at a below-average pace. Even so, they've been vulnerable to opposing forwards, especially from the 4-spot. The Kings allow the most points and made threes per game to opposing power forwards. That, again, bodes well for Deni -- a high-volume outside shooter averaging 3.6 attempted threes per game.

It doesn't hurt that this game has a palatable 226-point over/under, nor that the spread (Kings -7) is relatively close. With Sacramento dropping four of their last five games and now without DeMar DeRozan (back), we could see Portland keep things close at home and give Avdija as much run as he can handle. As such, we can look for him to clear 13.5 points for the fourth straight game.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

Isaiah Hartenstein hasn't missed a beat since making his Oklahoma City Thunder debut last week. He's averaging 15.3 points and 12.7 rebounds through three games, notching a double-double in all three outings. He was promoted to OKC's starting lineup after just one game, so we can expect him to get plenty of run against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. That puts him in position to rack up his fourth consecutive double-double, available at -110 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Now, Anthony Davis wouldn't appear to be the best double-double matchup on paper, but the Lakers have been a soft interior matchup all season. They're just 26th in defensive rating and total rebound rate, directly translating to production for opposing bigs. LA has permitted the 10th-most points and third-most rebounds to centers.

Hartenstein, meanwhile, had no issues against the Lakers when they faced off last season. He snagged 15 and 17 rebounds across two head-to-head matchups -- though he was held to single-digit points in both games. However, he attempted fewer than 10 shots in both outings for a crowded offense but appears to be a real part of OKC's attack this season. Through three games, he's put up 12, 15, and 8 shot attempts. Last year, he only took 12 shots twice all season.

So, at -110 odds, it doesn't appear the market has fully reacted to how big of a role Hartenstein will play so long as Chet Holmgren remains out. That's an inefficiency which won't last long -- but one we should jump on while we still can.

