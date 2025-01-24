3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 1/24/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets will meet up for the first contest on today's three-game NBA slate.

Charlotte comes in with the 12th-worst defensive rating in the league. Across their last five games, they've given up the seventh-most points and struggle with the eighth-worst defense. That puts Anfernee Simons in a nice spot to come out on top of 26.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

Simons has played 15 games against the bottom 14 defenses in the NBA. In this split, he averaged 28.7 PRA and cleared 26.5 PRA at a strong 73.3% rate (11 out of 15 contests).

In the new year, Charlotte has been surrendering the ninth-most points and the ninth-most assists to guards per minute. On the season, they've let up the seventh-most three-point attempts and makes per game. Simons, meanwhile, nets 48.9% of his points from behind the arc. We could also see Portland's guard make it to the charity stripe at a higher rate than normal, as the Hornets hand out the ninth-most free-throw attempts per minute to opposing guards.

Simons has outdone 26.5 PRA in seven straight road games, netting a massive 32.9 PRA in that stretch. I like that trend to stick tonight.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for tonight's competition against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the Association, leaving us with a monstrous 244.0 over/under.

With this in mind, Dejounte Murray seems to be undervalued in the PRA market.

Since December 7th, Murray has played more than 30 minutes in 14 games sans Zion. In this split, he averaged 34.6 PRA and climbed above 32.5 PRA at a decent 64.3% rate.

On the season, Murray has logged more than 30 minutes in 17 games without Zion. 10 of those contests came against a top-15 team in pace. Here's a look at Murray's PRA output in this relevant sample: 33, 22, 40, 36, 33, 40, 31, 36, 44, and 46 PRA.

He averaged 36.1 PRA and cleared 32.5 PRA at an 80.0% rate in this split. That has me pretty confident in his outlook for tonight.

To add, Memphis is letting up the seventh-most points per minute to opposing guards. Murray has notched 31 and 33 PRA against the Grizzlies this season despite going a harsh 12-for-33 (36.4% FG%) from the field in that stretch.

Our NBA projections are above market on Murray. They forecast him to generate 34.5 PRA in 34 minutes tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

Dating back to the start of last season, Jarrett Allen has played in 37 total games without Evan Mobley. In this split, Allen has scored at least 14 points in 75.7% of games and exceeded 14.5 points in 59.5% of games.

In this season alone, Allen has put up 24, 21, 14, 12, and 17 points sans Mobley. With Mobley (calf) ruled out for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, we can look for Allen to be a scorer.

The Sixers hold the ninth-worst defensive rating in the league. Opposing teams are averaging 49.2 paint points against Philadelphia -- good for the ninth-most in the NBA. As you could guess, Allen is netting 78.7% of his points in the paint and can ravage a Sixers defense that will be without Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. Our projections expect Allen to score 15.1 points in this one.

