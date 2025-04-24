3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 4/24/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

The drought is finally over. The Detroit Pistons snapped a 15-game postseason losing streak with Game 2's 100-94 win over the New York Knicks. Now, the Pistons will be home in front of a raucous atmosphere and could begin to seriously grab ahold of this series, for they are still +188 to advance to the next round. Will Detroit have enough juice to pull off another upset in Game 3?

First off, let's look at what happened in Game 2. The Pistons snagged 48 rebounds to the Knicks' 34, won the points in the paint battle by 6, and shot 34 free throws to New York's 19. Winning all of these categories usually spells winning basketball.

Now, the question becomes whether these departments sustainable?

Rebounding seemed to be one of Detroit's potential advantages going into this series, ranking 10th and 7th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentages while the Knicks are 13th and 21st. The Pistons attempted the 10th-most free throws per game during the regular season while New York logged the 7th-lowest mark.

Points in the paint is where things get shaky. Both teams are in the top six of points in the paint per game. However, Detroit surrenders the fifth-fewest points in the paint per contest while the Knicks surrender the ninth-most. According to Dunks & Threes, shot distributions allowed show similar numbers with the Pistons giving up the eighth-lowest mark around the rim compared to New York at the sixth-highest mark.

With that said, these could all remain strengths as the series advances. Led by Detroit playing at home, I'll take the plus odds.

We mentioned rebounding as a key category for the Pistons. Jalen Duren led the team with 10.3 rebounds per game (RPG) during the regular season. He even averaged a double-double with 11.8 points per game (PPG). He's one for two on double-double performances in the postseason, coming off a 12-point and 13-rebound performance.

If Detroit is to pull off another upset, the battle of the glass needs to be a win. Grabbing extra possessions is where Duren could really flourish. During the regular season, Duren logged 7.8 offensive rebound chances per game (fifth-most) and 2.5 contested offensive boards per contest (sixth-most). Meanwhile, New York's weakness on the glass has been carrying the 10th-lowest defensive rebounding rate.

Additionally, Duren took 98.7% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket during the regular season. The Knicks sit in the bottom 10 of points in the paint allowed per game and shot distribution around the rim surrendered. The Pistons' big man is traditional as it gets when it comes to playing center. His point total depends on getting to the rim, and this series provides the matchup to thrive.

Our NBA DFS projections have Duren in line for a double-double with 11.1 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been a man on a mission, coming off a 39-point outburst in the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets. He averaged over 25.0 PPG in the final two months of the regular season, as well. Kawhi is as healthy as we've seen in a long time.

Over the final six games of the regular season, Leonard shot 50.0% from three. This came after shooting an efficient 39.7% from deep in March. After making four of seven three-pointers (57.1%) in Game 2, his made threes is a promising angle for tonight.

Looking over Leonard's past eight games, he's made at least three triples in four games. Since March, he's done so in 9 of 21 games (42.9%). That still suggests good value compared to his current +154 line (or 39.4% implied probability) for at least three made shots from beyond the arc.

The favorable matchup is certainly present with Denver giving up 11th-most makes and 10th-most attempts per game from three. Opponents are also shooting 36.5% from three (eighth-highest) when facing the Nuggets.

Leonard is looking like himself again, dominating the postseason. I love any exposure to Kawhi right now, and my favorite line of the bunch is 3+ made three-pointers.

