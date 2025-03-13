3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 3/13/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Magic at Pelicans

The Orlando Magic (30-36) have gone a harsh 3-7 across their last 10. Orlando's Achilles' heel is the offense, which ranks 28th on the season and dead-last since the calendar flipped to 2025.

They straight up have not been able to compete against professionally organized defenses. But what happens when you grant them a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that ranks last on defense? For my money -- good things.

New Orleans' 118.6 defensive rating has worsened to 119.5 since getting Zion Williamson back in early January. Despite ranking only 14th in pace, they let up the fifth-most points per game. That's in part because they surrender the second-most second-chance points per game (16.1).

This is a spot where Orlando's offense could thrive. The Magic have gone 14-5 against the bottom-eight defenses in the NBA. They won those games by an average of 12.3 points.

As a result, Franz Wagner to score 25+ points (+102) is one of our top NBA prop bets for Thursday.

Orlando should have no trouble keeping it together on the other end as they come in with the league's second-best defensive rating and limit opponents to a league-low 106.1 points per game.

Wizards at Pistons

The tanking Washington Wizards are not putting their best foot forward right now. Despite running at the league's fourth-fastest pace, they are averaging only 107.2 points per game since the All-Star break.

A date with the Detroit Pistons -- a team that leads the NBA in defensive rating across their last 15 -- should have Washington's offense going from bad to worse. Detroit has managed to let up the seventh-fewest points in the Association in that aforementioned span despite faring third in pace. The NBA's regular-season Cinderella story is on the verge of sitting in the fourth seed in the East. Thus, Washington's 111.5 implied team total for tonight seems off.

I like the under for this game since Detroit isn't one to run up the score to incredible lengths. Though Washington's lack of defensive talent and effort could spell disaster for the under, the Pistons shoot only 35.6 threes per game (tied for the 10th-fewest) and average a tame 113.7 points at home.

When these teams met up in November, the Pistons prevailed with a 124-104 win. Notably, each side shot better than 44.0% from distance in that one. We saw nearly identical results this past Tuesday. In that one, Detroit came away with a 123-103 victory and shot another above-average 42.1% from three.

So, even with lucky shooting on their side, this matchup has yet to touch even 230.0 total points this season. Under 235.0 points seems like the way to go.

Kings at Warriors

The Sacramento Kings love being on national TV.

I can't explain why, but it seems like every one of their nationally televised games in recent history has popped off.

Turns out the data supports our theory. Dating back to last season, Sacramento is averaging a mighty 121.3 points per game in contests shown on TNT or ESPN. They scored at least 120 points in all but three of these games and went a smooth 9-4 in the split despite facing legit competition.

This season, we've seen them score 123 and 132 points in nationally televised games against the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Can the offense bring a similar fire in their third TV stint?

The national TV trend might be a bit silly, albeit interesting. But with Domantas Sabonis trending in the right direction, I like the Kings to score over 113.5 points regardless of where the game is being shown.

Sacramento is averaging 117.3 points since trading for Zach LaVine and 118.8 points against the top-22 pace teams (Warriors rank 16th in pace). They own the eighth-best offensive rating on the road and could get to a Golden State group that has allowed 119 and 120 points to the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers in the last week. I'd perhaps wait for confirmation on Sabonis' status as I'd be willing to eat a few points here if he were confirmed as good to go.

