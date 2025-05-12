3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Warriors in Game 4 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Warriors Game 4 Betting Picks

It goes without saying that the Warriors have mightily struggled with Stephen Curry out of the lineup in the last two games versus the Timberwolves, as Golden State has been outscored 219-190 across those two contests. Curry has been ruled out for Game 4, and even with the Warriors being desperate to even the series at home, they just don't have enough firepower to keep up with the T-Wolves right now.

After winning their first three games this season whenever Curry was sidelined, Golden State has since gone 4-7 outright without their sharpshooting guard. Along with the Warriors losing four consecutive matchups sans Curry, three of those four losses were by nine-plus points, including a 117-93 defeat to the Timberwolves in Game 2.

Over the first three games of the series, Minnesota is registering a 108.9 offensive rating, an elite 101.4 defensive rating, and a formidable 51.4% effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Golden State has yet to eclipse 100 points in a game this series, and they were unable to come away with a victory in Game 3 despite getting 63 combined points from Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

While Anthony Edwards is the No. 1 option on the Timberwolves and is an exciting player to watch, Julius Randle has emerged as a strong secondary option in these playoffs. Minnesota has struggled at times when they've failed to find an answer to teams doubling Edwards, but they've leaned on Randle to facilitate more on the offensive end of the floor with plenty of success in this series.

Aside from Randle (28.0% usage rate) sitting right behind Edwards (28.8%) in usage rate across the first three games against the Warriors, Randle is averaging an impressive 13.7 potential assists and 9.7 assists per game so far. Although it's tough to predict double-digit assists from Randle for a third straight outing, he can also crash the glass to achieve the over on his rebounds-plus-assists prop.

In addition to Randle's increased playmaking versus the Warriors, he's earning 15.0 rebound chances and 6.7 rebounds per game over the first three games of this series. Given the fact that Randle has tallied 18-plus rebounds and assists in each of his last two contests, I'm willing to take a chance on him totaling 14-plus in the same market on Monday.

There's no doubt that it's been a rough stretch for Brandin Podziemski against the Timberwolves, with the second-year guard averaging only 6.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG on 23.1% shooting from the field and three-point range. If we go back to the playoff series between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets, Podziemski has now scored fewer than 12 points in six consecutive contests and in seven of his last eight games during this postseason.

While Golden State was hoping to see Podziemski step up amid the absence of Curry, he's taken a backseat to the likes of Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Buddy Hield. Podziemski has played 29-plus minutes in all three postseason meetings versus Minnesota, so he's been unable to make much of a difference in the scoring column despite getting extended run.

With Podziemski's noted struggles and the Warriors desperately needing a win, head coach Steve Kerr could elect to lower his minutes in hope of finding a spark elsewhere. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Podziemski forecasted for just 10.4 points in Game 4.

