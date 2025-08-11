2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sun at Valkyries on Monday 8/11/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Sun and Valkyries?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sun at Valkyries

Golden State and Connecticut will face off for the third time this season tonight. The first two matchups could not have gone more differently.

In their first matchup back in June, the Valkyries used a 27-point halftime lead to roll to an 87-63 win. But the Sun got their revenge in the most recent head-to-head, downing Golden State by 31 points.

Connecticut was healthier in that July 27th win, and that's been a key factor in their (relative) competitiveness over the second half of the year. Despite losing four straight games -- three of which have come on this west coast road trip -- the Sun have a -3.6 net rating since the All-Star Break. That's noticeably better than their -15.3 season-long mark.

Even so, their home/road splits are still jarring. Connecticut's -24.8 road net rating is far and away the worst mark in the W. In the first-half alone, the Sun have been outscored by an average of 8.7 points on the road.

Golden State, too, has some pretty drastic home/road splits. They just benefit from playing tonight on their home floor. The Valkyries are tied with the Phoenix Mercury for the second best first-half home point differential (+4.1). Their +11.1 first-half home net rating is second only to the Minnesota Lynx.

That's something I want to buy into tonight with Golden State favored by just 4.5 points in the first half. That's a line the Valkyries cleared with ease against the red-hot Sparks in their most recent outing, holding LA's suddenly-electric offense to just 23 first-half points on Saturday night.

In the final game of their week-long, west-coast road trip, a slow start from the last-place Sun wouldn't surprise anyone. With Golden State in the thick of a playoff race, I'm comfortable laying 4.5 in the first-half here, with the expectation the Valkyries continue their strong home play.

No team has shot the three-ball at quite the rate of Golden State this season. The Valkyries lead the W in three-point attempts per game (30.1) and have scored the highest percentage of their total points from beyond the arc (36.3%).

Now, that production hasn't come from just one player. But in the wake of leading scorer Kayla Thornton's season-ending knee surgery, guard Veronica Burton has stepped up as a major contributor for three-point land.

Burton has averaged 1.5 threes on 43% shooting since the All-Star Break, and she's made at least 2 threes in five of her last six games. She's made at least 2 threes in seven of 14 home games (50%) and 14 of 30 (47%) of games overall.

That hit rate is a tick higher than the 46% implied probability we get from her +118 odds to make 2+ threes tonight. And with the Sun permitting the most three-point attempts per possession and third-highest three-point field goal percentage to opposing guards, I do see value in Burton's odds for 2+ made threes tonight.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

