Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 1

Will Cal Raleigh or Bobby Witt Jr. go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 83 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 83 games (has homered in 32.5% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 47 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 47 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Max Muncy (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 66 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 66 games Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 82 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 82 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Daniel Johnson (Giants): +600 to hit a HR

+600 to hit a HR Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 72 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 72 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 83 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 83 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 45 games Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ryan Noda (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +168 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+168 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+280 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves