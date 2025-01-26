3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Trail Blazers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

Thunder at Trail Blazers Betting Picks

Quietly, the Blazers have won four in a row. Don't rule them out to keep Sunday's lone game a little interesting.

How? Well, Portland is still trying as many tankers have started tanking. Over their last 10 games, the Trail Blazers' 111.7 defensive rating (DRTG) is eighth-best in the NBA, joining their opponent today in the top 10. OKC has maintained the league's second-best DRTG (106.4) in this time.

Is pace frenetic here either? Not really. The average pace of these two squads over the last 10 games (99.4) would rank 17th if extrapolated to the league's whole season.

Portland would have missed this total in 7 of their last 10 games, and OKC's elite defense and good -- but not great -- tempo aren't an outlier to thrust them into a track meet.

I'll ladder my exposure to this total between the game total and the Thunder's team total (119.5). An over on it would be just the 3rd time in 13 games that an opponent met or topped 120 points against an emerging defensive stalwart in the Pacific Northwest.

Shaedon Sharpe - Points Shaedon Sharpe Under Jan 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Someone in Portland's lineup was going to get the squeeze via Jerami Grant's return, and it was -- mistakably, in my opinion -- third-year wing Shaedon Sharpe .

Sharpe has been held under 30 minutes in four of his last six contests from the pine. That's not a guarantee in tonight's game; the Thunder are willing to play small ball, and that would allow him a spot in the closing five ahead of either Robert Williams or Donovan Clingan. One of those two getting hot could be another path to an under on Sharpe's prop, though.

Even if he's getting late minutes, the Kentucky alum has been getting the squeeze on the court. His 14.3% usage rate is second-lowest on the court with Portland's projected closing lineup.

FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections have Sharpe projected for just 12.1 points on Sunday, meaning we'd set closer to -354 odds on under 14.5. This line is acceptable even if it drops to 13.5.

