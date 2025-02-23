3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Timberwolves

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Thunder face the Timberwolves?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Timberwolves Betting Picks

This could end up a painful lesson on probability, but the Minnesota Timberwolves seem to get up for these Northwest Division matchups.

Minnesota is 5-3 against the division this season with, oddly enough, two of the losses coming to the Portland Trail Blazers. That's including a 3-0 record against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, who fell at Target Center, 116-101, on February 13th.

That game also didn't feature Rudy Gobert (back), who won't play tonight. But, as has been the case for years with the French defensive specialist, Minnesota's net rating (NRTG) doesn't change much with him on (+3.2) or off (+3.8) the floor. It might even be an upgrade.

While OKC's overall body of work is significantly more impressive, laying this amount of points in an exact rematch is crazy. OKC bludgeons much of the league, but you look at their recent losses to the Golden State Warriors, pre-trade Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, and it seems they routinely fail to match their metrics and blow out quality contenders.

I'll sprinkle the T-Wolves' moneyline just in case they have the Thunder's number.

As you'd expect in a matchup of two of the league's best defenses, the prop market is a bit challenging. This one is a fine play, though.

Luguentz Dort is OKC's listed shooting guard, and you can bet the "Dorture Chamber" will log plenty of minutes on Sunday with the task of slowing down Anthony Edwards. He's averaged a sporadic 27.6 minutes per game in February.

Anything north of 30 would be great for this prop. Dort averages 5.2 rebounds per 36 minutes, and this is a surprisingly good positional matchup for him. The Wolves allow the seventh-most boards per game to opposing twos (6.5).

FanDuel Research's NBA projections have Dort pegged for 3.9 rebounds, implying -121 odds that he can collect at least four of them.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

