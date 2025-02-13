3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Timberwolves

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Timberwolves Betting Picks

On the surface, taking the under on Anthony Edwards' points prop is a bit risky right now. Over his last four games, Edwards is averaging a whopping 41.7% usage rate and 40.5 PPG, with the Timberwolves looking to finish strong before the NBA All-Star break.

Despite his recent surge in the scoring column, Edwards could have a tough time putting the ball in the basket against a formidable Thunder squad that is first in adjusted defensive rating (104.9). Oklahoma City tends to make it tough on opponents to make shots from everywhere on the court, ranking second in rim field-goal percentage allowed (60.3%), second in mid-range field-goal percentage allowed (39.7%), and first in three-point percentage allowed (33.1%).

FanDuel Research's projections have Edwards finishing Thursday's clash against the Thunder with 26.4 points, and he had just 20 points in Minnesota's first meeting versus OKC earlier this season. Even though there is risk in fading the athletic All-Star right now, Edwards has scored 29-plus points in only 30 of his 53 starts up to this point, which comes out to a 56.6% implied probability or -130 odds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been remarkably efficient on the offensive end of the floor, producing career-best marks in PPG (32.6) and effective field-goal percentage (57.6%) through 52 starts. At the same time, Gilgeous-Alexander contributes on defense -- primarily in the steals department -- with 1.9 steals per game.

Across his 52 appearances ahead of the All-Star break, SGA has tallied multiple steals in 32 of those contests. The implied probability at these odds is 55.6%, while Gilgeous-Alexander has achieved two-plus steals in 61.5% of his outings.

The matchup also favors Gilgeous-Alexander with the T-Wolves sitting at 23rd in offensive turnover rate (14.7%) and 27th in steal rate allowed (9.3%). It also doesn't hurt that Gilgeous-Alexander came away with four steals whenever OKC met with Minnesota earlier this campaign.

Over the last seven games with Julius Randle out of the lineup for Minnesota, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert have both seen a boost in production and usage. During this seven-game span, Gobert is notching 15.0 PPG and 12.4 RPG, while he's recorded a double-double in six of those seven contests.

Upon diving even deeper, Gobert is averaging a stellar 21.1 rebound chances per game in this same seven-game sample. Even if the Thunder have both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein available on Thursday, Gobert shouldn't have an issue crashing the glass sans Randle.

Along with the Timberwolves running pick-and-rolls with Gobert to get him easy baskets, the Thunder are also 22nd in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.0%), opening the door for some second-chance points. Our projections have Gobert finishing with a double-double versus OKC, forecasting him for 12.4 points and 13.2 rebounds in 35.8 minutes.

