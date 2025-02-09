3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 2/9/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks

Winning is contagious, and the Philadelphia 76ers' illness in the other direction isn't worth being a road favorite in this spot.

FanDuel has some semblance of confidence that Joel Embiid (injury management) will play Sunday by listing his props, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out. The problem? The Milwaukee Bucks, at home, are a deeper squad deserving faith in actually executing and winning a close game.

According to PBP Stats, Milwaukee still has a -1.0 net rating (NRTG) in nine games without Giannis this season. Philly's NRTG in 15 games Embiid has played is just -1.7. There's not a perfect light switch where Embiid turns them into a contender -- but they're sort of priced that way.

Apologies to the City of Brotherly Love; this is one of two Ls that I've got you taking today.

I'll lock in the Bucks' moneyline now in case Embiid pulls some shenanigans to not play. However, this bet is worth waiting.

If Embiid plays, this line for Tyrese Maxey shows how much rolling averages go into NBA prop lines. Expecting a 30-ball from Maxey with the former MVP and Paul George both healthy is crazy.

As those three share the floor, Embiid (37.3% usage rate) still dominates touches in front of Maxey (24.8%) and George (19.8%) despite poorer efficiency. That's among the reasons Maxey only averages 21.1 points per 36 minutes in the floor condition.

Milwaukee's pace also drops from 99.0 to 98.0 in games without Giannis.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections have Maxey at just 21.9 median points with the assumption Embiid plays. That's why this line is well worth waiting to confirm. It might rise to still take the under anyway.

Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets

Who are you, and what have you done with the Toronto Raptors?

A young, inefficient, defensively porous squad has gone by the wayside as Toronto has managed a 110.9 defensive rating (DRTG) over its last 10 games. That's sixth-best in the Association.

It's probably a product of RJ Barrett (concussion) not able to score, forcing the team's role players to bog down the pace (16th in this stretch) and execute on the other end.

An improving defense makes this a good time to bet against the Houston Rockets on a back-to-back. Clearly, Toronto's 27th-ranked DRTG for the entire season has some influence over this line when Houston (20th in pace) doesn't usually light up the scoreboard on their own.

Down Barrett, Jakob Poeltl (hip), and the newly acquired Brandon Ingram (ankle), I'm not sure the team has enough offense to cover the spread, but Houston can easily fall short of this lofty mark in a blowout. They have in 30 of 52 games (57.7%) this year -- including a December 22nd contest against the Raps.

