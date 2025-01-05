3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 1/5/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

The most likely matchup at FanDuel for the 2025 NBA Finals is the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder. A preview goes down this afternoon.

However, this matchup at large -- probably why Boston is +200 to win it all -- is OKC's kryptonite. Their grimy, elite isolation and paint defense really goes out the window against the C's, who will chuck as many threes as possible and make a good quantity of them.

The Thunder allow the 12th-most three-point attempts per game (38.0). That's an innate problem.

Another is that, with Kristaps Porzingis back in just brief stints, Boston is starting to look like the world-crushers we expected them to be. Their net rating (+13.6 NRTG) in the last 10 games is better than Oklahoma City's (+12.4).

For all the talk of their 14-game winning streak, OKC has escaped three straight second-half deficits. Jaylen Brown (shoulder) is questionable, but I'm guessing with this line -- and wager -- that he's good to return from a maintenance day.

Until the Thunder win these marquee matchups regularly (see 81 points in the NBA Cup Final), I'll take the proven commodity at plus money.

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

Total Points Sacramento Kings Jan 6 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Axing one of the NBA's best defensive coaches, the decline on that end for the Sacramento Kings is real.

They've slipped to a 115.1 defensive rating (DRTG) under Doug Christie, but they've scored at least 110 points in every game. That seems like an ideal setup for an over against a Golden State Warriors squad that'll welcome Stephen Curry back on the second leg of the back-to-back.

Golden State's 15th in offensive rating (15th) and 11th in pace, and Sacramento is 6th and 10th in those categories, respectively, under Christie.

Dubs overs could be profitable in general now that Curry seems to have broken out of a horrid shooting slump if a 58.7 true-shooting percentage (TS%) since December 1st is any indication.

The last five meetings between these squads featured 233.0 points on average, and we've now removed Mike Brown's defensive prowess for Christie. This total should be closer to 230 -- especially if the Warriors are at all miffed about the unceremonious firing of their former interim coach.

Dennis Schroder - Points Sacramento Kings Jan 6 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While mentioning Curry briefly, it's another Warriors guard that is also on the bus out of "Slump City".

Dennis Schroder has finally started to hit shots for Golden State. He started his tenure with the team 5-for-29 (17.2%) from three but has since nailed consecutive triples in three straight games, including last night's contest without Curry.

Notably, he's taken at least four attempts from downtown in seven of his nine starts with the Dubs. The volume hasn't wavered despite some awful results.

This is a good matchup for him. The Kings allow the second-most points (24.3) and fourth-most made threes (3.8) per game to opposing shooting guards.

Our daily NBA projections forecast 12.9 points for Schroder at a median in Sunday's contest. That could rise when Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) is potentially ruled out to score with the second unit.

