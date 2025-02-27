3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Nuggets at Bucks

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets face the Milwaukee Bucks?

Let's dig into the Nuggets-Bucks best bets within FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Bucks Betting Picks

Ahead of Thursday's NBA slate of games, the Nuggets-Bucks clash possesses the highest total, with both teams ranked 11th or higher in pace. Instead of backing the over for the entire game, we'll take the over in the first quarter given the recent trends, especially on the Denver side of things.

In what is somewhat of a surprise, the Nuggets are 18th in adjusted defensive rating (114.8) and 6th in pace. As a result of playing much faster than previous seasons and deploying a mediocre defense, Denver has been involved in a matchup with 64-plus total points scored in the first quarter across each of their last six contests.

Both of these teams also excel at starting games fast, as the Nuggets are third in first quarter points per game (31.5) while the Bucks are seventh in the same metric (30.0). With Denver and Milwaukee displaying strong efficiency -- they both rank fifth or better in effective field-goal percentage and third or better in three-point percentage -- on the offensive end of the floor, there will be fireworks early in Thursday's showdown.

Currently, Jamal Murray is probable to suit up for the Nuggets on Thursday due to a knee injury, so we should expect him to be on the floor when the game tips off. Assuming Murray is active versus the Bucks, the sharpshooting guard will have plenty of chances to knock down shots from deep, and he's been on a bit of a tear recently.

Despite Milwaukee sitting at 7th in three-point percentage allowed (35.1%), they are 23rd in three-point rate allowed (43.1%). Meanwhile, Denver is 30th in offensive three-point rate (34.9%), but Murray is averaging the second-most three-point attempts (5.9) on the team, converting at least 39% of his three-point shots for the fourth consecutive season.

Across his last six outings, Murray has tallied four-plus made threes in five contests, and he's averaging 5.2 made threes on 8.5 three-point attempts per game during that span. Considering that Murray has been making a concerted effort to chuck up more shots from beyond the arc recently -- whether it be due to his knee injury or other factors -- this is decent value for him to post three-plus threes.

As dominant as Nikola Jokic is on the offensive end of the court, he's never been known for his elite defense, with the Nuggets permitting the 12th-most points per game (22.6) and 11th-most rebounds per game (15.3) to the center position this season. When factoring in Brook Lopez's increased role since the All-Star break following Bobby Portis' suspension, this is a decent spot to target Lopez's points plus rebounds prop.

In Milwaukee's first four games after All-Star weekend, Lopez is averaging 17.3 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game, achieving 20-plus points and rebounds in each contest. Lopez has also accumulated a healthy 32.6 minutes per game, 10.8 field-goal attempts per game, 6.0 three-point attempts per game, and a formidable 12.0 rebound chances per game in the same four-game sample from above.

Throughout his last 15 appearances, Lopez has notched 1.7 offensive rebounds per game, and the Nuggets are 17th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.3%). FanDuel Research's projections have Lopez forecasted for 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 33.2 minutes of action against Denver.

