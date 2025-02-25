3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Mavericks at Lakers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Mavericks at Lakers Betting Picks

Less than one month removed from the most shocking trade in NBA history, the two teams that did the deed will meet up on the court. I'm of course referring to the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

As revenge games go, it might not get any bigger than this. Luka is sure to be on one tonight.

Davis (left adductor) will have to wait for his revenge. He -- along with Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively, and Caleb Martin -- are listed as out on Dallas' injury report.

Luckily, the Lakers don't have a center, either. And though they've been absolutely rolling, winning 12 of their last 15 contests, I like the Mavs to cover as 9.0-point underdogs.

Spread Betting Dallas Mavericks Feb 26 3:05am UTC

Dallas has gone 5-2 since February 6th, and one of those losses came by just one point in overtime. Their frontcourt is ravaged with injuries, but they could make due playing small ball against a Lakers team that would rather not heavily rely on Jaxson Hayes.

Perhaps lost in this revenge storyline is Kyrie Irving, who will go up against two superstar former teammates tonight. Kyrie has been a menace with Luka out of town. Save for his last time out, he's averaging 28.8 points, 1.8 steals, and a 40.4% 3P% since the transaction. We can't discount what a win -- or at least a competitive game -- could mean to a Mavs team that is now firmly playing with a chip on their shoulder.

In a game that could take on a playoff-like intensity, a 9.0-point spread feels a bit too long. The Lakers have a +6.8 net rating with Luka, but three of the four games were against very weak competition (Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets). Dallas has a +0.7 net rating since the trade in games with Kyrie.

I should note that PJ Washington (ankle) is listed as questionable. I'd be a lot less interested in backing Dallas should Washington sit out. But if he's good to go, getting the Mavs at +9.0 seems like a decent shake.

It's Luka's ultimate revenge game and we're betting on his... defense?

The market is making us pay a tax on Luka's offense tonight. His points prop is set at 30.5 -- a mark he has cleared in just 9 out of 26 games -- with -128 odds on the over. Now, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see him attempt a bajillion shots given the circumstances, but I just don't know that I'm willing to pay that tax.

Instead, we can find real value in Luka's steals prop. This season, Luka has notched at least two steals in 13 out of 23 games where he played at least 28 minutes. That's good for a 56.5% hit rate -- up from the 44.3% implied probability on these +126 odds.

To Record 2+ Steals To Record 2+ Steals Luka Doncic +126

Luka stole four cookies in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and JJ Redick gave him props after the game, which was seen as a potential jab at Dallas. As we know, Luka's defense -- or lack thereof -- has long been a sensitive subject and reached new heights following the trade to Los Angeles. I'm expecting Luka's intensity and ill-will towards Dallas to show on both sides of the court tonight, making his steals prop a worthy target.

As mentioned, I think Kyrie will have a big bag tonight.

He's scored at least 30 points in four out of seven games since the trade and is a legit candidate to attempt 25 field goal attempts in this current Dallas offense. Irving has been getting to the charity stripe a bit more, too, averaging 5.9 FTA across his last eight after netting just 3.8 FTA before.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Kyrie Irving +172

Though it's a small sample, the Lakers are surrendering the 3rd-most 3PA and the 10th-most FTA to guards per minute since Luka joined the team.

After seeing Kyrie score 34 in his first game sans Luka, and then 30 and 42 points in back to back hard fought games against the Warriors and Kings, we can feel confident that he will show up tonight.

