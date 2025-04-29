3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Magic vs. Celtics in Game 5 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Orlando Magic face the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Magic at Celtics Game 5 Betting Picks

The Celtics set an NBA record for most made threes (1,364) in a single season this year. It showed in Game 1 when they went a par-for-the-course 16 for 37 from downtown. But since that contest, Boston has drilled just 9, 9, and 12 three-pointers.

It's a testament to Orlando's outstanding perimeter defense, but Boston made 12 threes or fewer in only seven games this season, and Jayson Tatum was missing in two of those. They've now done so in three straight games and are shooting trios at a meh 31.5% clip in that span.

In a potential series-clinching game at home, let's look for the C's to regress in the right direction and score north of 105.5 points.

Despite shooting struggles and missing Tatum in one game and Jrue Holiday in two, the Celtics still scored over 105.5 points in two out of four games in this series. Holiday remains out for tonight while Jaylen Brown (knee) is listed as questionable, but the offenses' top three-point shooters are ready to fire.

DRatings (106.0) and MasseyRatings (109.0) each expect the Celtics to outdo the market's expectations tonight.

Tatum is averaging 12.3 rebounds these playoffs -- the third-most behind only Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That's a somewhat sustainable output for Tatum, who is typically good for 40-plus minutes in the playoffs and is seeing 19.3 rebound chances per game.

But in line with the theme of regression, let's add Tatum's assists to the mix.

Tatum is netting 9.0 potential assists per game this series but is converting only 3.7 dimes to the stat sheet. If Boston can avoid shooting below average tonight, Tatum figures to collect a few more assists, especially with Holiday sidelined.

Tatum exceeded 14.5 RA in 11 out of 16 Holiday-less games in the regular season but played fewer than 33 minutes in three of those misses. He's nabbed 13, 17, and 18 RA this series and has a nice chance to stay on trend tonight.

Derrick White exploded for 30 points on 7 for 12 three-point shooting in Game 1. Since then, he's gone a tame 7 for 24 (29.1%) from downtown.

A regression candidate, White's made threes prop can be found at a value.

White played at least 28 minutes in 62 games this season. In that split, he nailed at least four threes in 51.6% of games -- up from the 43.1% implied probability on these +132 odds.

He shoots trios at a 38.4% clip and touts a 41.9% 3P% at TD Garden since the All-Star break. No Jrue Holiday improves his outlook, too, as White averaged 3.8 made threes on 10.2 attempts sans Holiday this season.

