3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Pacers in Game 3

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Pacers Game 3 Betting Picks

Fear not, Knicks fans. All hope is not lost. The seventh-youngest team in the NBA this year has let go of the rope previously.

In Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana was whacked by 22 points on their home floor. In that series' Game 2, Cleveland had suffered a heartbreaking choke job like New York's in Game 1, too.

As bad as it feels to lose two straight home games, the Knicks still had a chance to win both games with the shot clock turned off. Plus, they're dominating the offensive glass (30.3% oREB) and shooting 0.26 free throws per field-goal attempt, which is crushing Indiana's rate (0.20).

Indiana has also had a bit of uncharacteristic success in these games. They're behind the Knicks (14.0) and just seventh among playoff teams in turnovers forced per game (13.5), but they've forced 28 turnovers in two games. Plus, Indiana's 41.8% make rate from three won't stick.

New York is on a business trip with maximum motivation. Plus money is a phenomenal proposition.

Tom Thibodeau made a huge mistake in Game 2.

Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 30.3 points and 12.0 rebounds in three regular season meetings with Indiana, and he chewed the Pacers apart for 35 points and 12 boards in Game 1.

Though foul trouble was slightly a factor, Towns was limited to just 28 minutes as Thibs resigned him to the bench. Even shooting just 42.9%, an established floor of 20 points and 7 rebounds in that part-time role is pretty solid for this betting line, no?

Should we be concerned about Towns' role? I don't think so. He's fallen short of 36 minutes on the floor this postseason, and he proceeded to log 36.2 minutes per game in the following outing. Mitchell Robinson's effectiveness proved to wane with his energy level beyond his normal short spurts, so that experiment seems over. I don't even really mind that Thibs might start the process early by starting Robinson in Game 3. It won't change his gas tank.

I'll back KAT to turn it around, and the Knicks could win as many as four games in a row to close this series if he continues to chow in this matchup.

