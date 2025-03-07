3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Grizzlies at Mavericks

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Memphis Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Grizzlies at Mavericks Betting Picks

The Grizzlies are surprisingly on a four-game losing streak entering Friday's matchup versus the Mavericks, and they've tallied a 3-8 record across their last 11 games. The good news for Memphis is that Dallas is a perfect team to face right now due to the Mavs' enduring a plethora of injuries.

Besides their inactives list looking like a CVS receipt, Dallas isn't coming into Friday's matchup in the best form, going 1-5 in their last six games. The shorthanded Mavericks have also lost each of their last three games by 15-plus points, with two of those results happening at home.

Up to this point, the Grizzlies have excelled at covering the spread as double-digit favorites, notching a 7-2 record against the spread (ATS) when favored by 10-plus points this season. With Memphis desperately trying to get back on track as the postseason race in the West tightens up, this is a good time to back them to cruise to a lopsided victory.

It was a slow start to the season for Desmond Bane, who was averaging only 15.4 PPG on 46.3% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from beyond the arc in his first 24 appearances. However, Bane has turned things around, posting 21.3 PPG on 50.5% shooting and 39.9% shooting from deep over his last 26 games.

After achieving 23-plus points in only 3 of his first 24 contests this season, Bane has notched 23-plus points in 9 of his last 26 outings. When taking into account thatJaren Jackson Jr. is going to miss time for the Grizzlies, FanDuel Research's projections have Bane forecasted for 22.6 points on Friday.

Despite Dallas sitting at 3rd in three-point rate allowed (39.2%), they are 18th in three-point percentage allowed (36.0%) while they've also given up the 5th-most threes per game (15.0) across their last three contests. Also, Bane should have more chances to score around the basket due to the Mavericks being thin at the center position along with the fact that they are permitting the seventh-most points in the paint per game (50.1).

Whenever the Grizzlies miss a shot on offense during Friday's showdown, the Mavericks are going to need someone to crash the glass to secure rebounds. While Dwight Powell is expected to start at center until the likes of Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and/or Dereck Lively returns, Naji Marshall has stepped up in the rebounding category recently.

Throughout his last 10 outings, Marshall is averaging 7.2 RPG on 28.4 minutes per game, and he just snagged 11 boards in Dallas' most recent contest, which was a 30-point defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Aside from Marshall needing to play heavy minutes regardless of the score, he's also accrued the most rebound chances per game (11.7) on the Mavs in the team's last 10 games.

With the Grizzlies playing at the fastest pace in the league, there can be stretches where their shots aren't falling, leaving plenty of rebound opportunities for their opponents. Given the Mavericks' thin rotation and lack of size right now, I don't hate the idea of also taking a chance on Marshall to record a double-double -- something he's done in two of his last seven contests -- at +370 odds.

