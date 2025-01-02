3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for 76ers at Warriors

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Philadelphia 76ers face the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

76ers at Warriors Betting Picks

There are some key potential injuries in this matchup that is making it hard for me to find value in the core game markets.

One of those injuries is actually centered around Stephen Curry (questionable with a right thumb sprain).

The fact that the Warriors are favored indicates that Curry is likely to suit up, however. If that changes, we'll need to adjust.

But as it stands, Curry has props listed, including a points prop of 23.5, which he has fallen short of in three of his last four games and in four of his last six.

And he also has a three-point prop of 4.5 that looks too high.

Stephen Curry - Made Threes Stephen Curry Under Jan 3 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Curry is facing a 76ers team that is around the NBA average in defensive rating but slower than the Warriors -- and most NBA teams, as they rank 28th in pace. That culminates in allowing poor shot volume for opponents.

Philadelphia is facing only 83.7 field goal attempts per game, third-fewest in the entire NBA. They let up the ninth-fewest three-point attempts per game, and Curry is now dealing with a thumb injury on his shooting hand.

In 11 games against teams that allow bottom-10 three-point attempt volume, Curry has averaged 4.5 threes on 10.6 attempts per game. He's made 5 or more triples in 5 of those 11 games (45.5%).

Since the start of December, Curry has made 4 or fewer threes in 7 of 11 games (63.6%).

Kelly Oubre is questionable for tonight's game after missing Wednesday's action.

In last night's game, Tyrese Maxey went for 27 points and 6 assists over 42 minutes of action.

Tonight, he draws a Warriors team that is letting up above-average assist and three-point attempt numbers.

Tyrese Maxey - Pts + Ast Philadelphia 76ers Jan 3 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Maxey and the 76ers are also seeing a tempo boost, as the Warriors are 10th in pace.

Against teams top-10 in pace, Maxey is averaging 29.9 points plus assists -- but is doing so with uncharacteristically poor shooting. Namely, he's shooting just 31.0% from deep in this seven-game split, down from a 38.5% three-point percentage since the start of 2022-23.

If he shot at his three-year average from beyond the arc, from two, and from the line, he'd be scoring 28.3 points per game in this split rather than just the 24.9 he's actually converted.

He's also netting 9.3 potential assists in this sample with 5.0 actual assists (down from 5.9 if the 76ers converted at their usual rate this year on his passes).

So, the 29.9 actual P+A would be working out to 34.2 if regressed out to longer samples.

Overall, my model sees the core markets in this as efficient, assuming that Curry plays and that Oubre doesn't.

One area that looks interesting, however, is the first quarter market, as these two teams have started off their matchups pretty differently this season.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Philadelphia 76ers 0.5 -106 View more odds in Sportsbook

Overall, the Warriors have a -0.8 first quarter point differential (18th in the NBA), and the 76ers are a +0.4.

But let's look at the location splits.

The 76ers have largely gotten out of the gate well on the road this season and hold a first quarter point differential of +1.9, which ranks them sixth in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Warriors own a -1.4 first quarter differential in home matchups. That's 24th in the league.

