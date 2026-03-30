3 Best MLB Strikeout Props for Monday 3/30/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Props

Luis Castillo (Mariners) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Yankees

Luis Castillo - Strikeouts Luis Castillo Over Mar 31 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the strongest MLB prop bets on the board.

Why this bet stands out:

1. Elite strikeout profile

Castillo has consistently been a top-tier strikeout pitcher

High velocity + elite changeup generates swings and misses

2. Yankees lineup tendencies

The New York Yankees' lineup includes:

Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

These hitters:

Generate power

Also carry elevated strikeout rates

3. Home-field advantage

Seattle suppresses offense

Allows Castillo to pitch aggressively

Prediction:

Castillo works deep and reaches 6+ strikeouts.

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) OVER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Guardians

Roki Sasaki - Strikeouts Roki Sasaki Over Mar 31 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a high-upside strikeout prop:

1. Elite swing-and-miss arsenal

Sasaki is one of the most electric arms in baseball

High strikeout-per-inning ceiling

2. Matchup advantage

Cleveland Guardians:

Contact-heavy team

But struggle vs elite velocity and command

3. Game script

Dodgers likely to lead

Sasaki can attack hitters aggressively

Prediction:

Sasaki dominates and clears 5+ strikeouts.

Chris Bassitt (Orioles) OVER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Rangers

Chris Bassitt - Strikeouts Chris Bassitt Over Mar 30 10:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Veteran consistency

Bassitt doesn’t rely on overpowering stuff

Wins through pitch mix and control

2. Rangers lineup volatility

Power-heavy hitters like Langford and Pederson

Higher strikeout variance

3. Pitch efficiency

Bassitt typically pitches deep into games

Prediction:

Bassitt reaches 5+ strikeouts through volume.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.