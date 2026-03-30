3 Best MLB Strikeout Props for Monday 3/30/26
Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.
Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?
All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
Check out our favorite home run picks for today.
Today's Best MLB Strikeout Props
Luis Castillo (Mariners) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Yankees
Luis Castillo - Strikeouts
This is one of the strongest MLB prop bets on the board.
Why this bet stands out:
1. Elite strikeout profile
- Castillo has consistently been a top-tier strikeout pitcher
- High velocity + elite changeup generates swings and misses
2. Yankees lineup tendencies
The New York Yankees' lineup includes:
- Aaron Judge
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
These hitters:
- Generate power
- Also carry elevated strikeout rates
3. Home-field advantage
- Seattle suppresses offense
- Allows Castillo to pitch aggressively
Prediction:
Castillo works deep and reaches 6+ strikeouts.
Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) OVER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Guardians
Roki Sasaki - Strikeouts
Why this is a high-upside strikeout prop:
1. Elite swing-and-miss arsenal
- Sasaki is one of the most electric arms in baseball
- High strikeout-per-inning ceiling
2. Matchup advantage
- Contact-heavy team
- But struggle vs elite velocity and command
3. Game script
- Dodgers likely to lead
- Sasaki can attack hitters aggressively
Prediction:
Sasaki dominates and clears 5+ strikeouts.
Chris Bassitt (Orioles) OVER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Rangers
Chris Bassitt - Strikeouts
Key Factors:
1. Veteran consistency
- Bassitt doesn’t rely on overpowering stuff
- Wins through pitch mix and control
2. Rangers lineup volatility
- Power-heavy hitters like Langford and Pederson
- Higher strikeout variance
3. Pitch efficiency
- Bassitt typically pitches deep into games
Prediction:
Bassitt reaches 5+ strikeouts through volume.
Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.