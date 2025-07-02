3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/2/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Tanner Bibee's leaning more on his curveball recently, and it has unlocked upside for him in the strikeout department.

Early on, Bibee pretended the pitch didn't exist. He didn't throw it more than 6.6% of the time in any of his first nine starts.

But against the Detroit Tigers on May 22nd, he used it 10.4% of the time. He threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts against a lineup that has been scorching hot since.

The curve still isn't a huge factor for Bibee, but he did throw it on a season-high 12.5% of his pitches last time out, and his strikeout rate in his past 7 starts is 26.1%. The curveball has a 27.0% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, giving him a second quality breaking pitch alongside his sweeper.

Given this is around Bibee's strikeout rate last year, I'm willing to buy into the gains. Thus, even against a salty Chicago Cubs lineup tonight, I have him projected for 6.07 strikeouts. Let's hope the curve continues to cook here.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Speaking of pitchers climbing out of early-season slumps, Yusei Kikuchi is also using his curveball to right the ship. It's working well enough for me to back his over against the Atlanta Braves.

Similar to Bibee, we have a seven-start sample on Kikuchi with the curve usage rising. His usage on it is 19.3% in this time after maxing out at 12.5% in his previous 10 starts. Over his past two outings, he has thrown it roughly 30% of the time, and he was nasty in both.

In this seven-start sample, Kikuchi is rocking a 27.8% strikeout rate, up from his season-long mark of 24.1%. He was at 28.0% last year, so this number doesn't seem totally out of bounds.

Even with Ronald Acuna Jr. back, the Braves' active roster still has a 23.6% strikeout rate against lefties this year. That's high enough for me to think Kikuchi can keep his hot streak going and hit the over tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

There's a good chance the Houston Astros punch Austin Gomber in the mouth here, so proceed with caution. But I think the number we're getting helps offset that risk.

This will be just the fourth start back in the big leagues for Gomber, and he has had zero or one strikeouts in two of those. He is relatively stretched out, though, having gone 76, 81, and 77 pitches in those. I think it's reasonable to project him at 83 tonight, which is where I have him.

In those, Gomber has debuted a new splitter, which has a 29.2% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant. That's higher than what he had on any pitch last year. Although it hasn't translated to strikeouts yet, I put more weight in whiff rate in samples this small, and Gomber's moving the needle there.

The Astros also will strike out against lefties as they hold a 23.9% mark there with minimal walks, helping keep pitch counts efficient.

Because of all of this, I have Gomber projected at 3.89 strikeouts tonight. That puts me waaaaaay off market, so it's possible I'm the donkey here. But based on the underlying data on Gomber's first four starts, I'm willing to swing for the fences and see what happens.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game happening July 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.