3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/11/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

We took a risk last night by backing Noah Cameron's over against the New York Yankees. It worked even though Cameron got shelled.

Let's tempt fate by doing it again with Kris Bubic.

Truthfully, I feel better about Bubic's over than Cameron's because there's less extrapolation involved; we've seen him beast out as a starter already. He has a 26.9% strikeout rate across 12 starts with a whopping 14.6% swinging-strike rate. This has helped him go over 5.5 strikeouts in 8 of 12 starts, and he has gotten 7-plus in 4 of his past 5.

Although the Yankees are absurd against lefties, their active roster does strike out at a 23.5% clip. It's a boost for southpaws as long as the long ball doesn't chase them from the game.

I also think you could consider alt markets on Bubic, who is +225 to get 7-plus strikeouts. The Yankees' pop pushes me toward the more forgiving baseline number.

It's always a risk to back a pitcher's over at Coors Field, a strikeout-suppressing park. I just really like what Kyle Freeland has done this year, and with no Matt Chapman for the San Francisco Giants, this is an underrated matchup.

Freeland started throwing a sweeper this year that has helped him generate more strikeout upside. The whiff rate on that pitch is 32.1%, according to Baseball Savant, giving him two pitches -- with his knuckle curve being the other -- with a whiff rate above 30%.

This has pushed Freeland's swinging-strike rate to 10.5%. Thus, even though his strikeout rate is actually a tick lower than last year's mark at 17.2%, I think there's room for growth.

Some of that growth could come tonight. With Chapman on the IL, the Giants' active roster has a 26.3% strikeout rate against lefties. That's why I think we should at least give this alt market a sniff despite the downsides of Coors.

Although Jack Leiter has shown a bit more strikeout upside recently -- he has gotten to six in consecutive starts -- I'm skeptical those gains will stick. I think the under is a value as he faces the Minnesota Twins.

In those two starts where Leiter got six strikeouts, he was doing it primarily with called strikes. His swinging-strike rates were 8.3% and 7.5%, actually below his full-season mark of 9.4%.

That puts more weight in his full-season numbers, and he's at a 19.7% strikeout rate there with more walks than you'd like. That elevates his pitch count and keeps him from going deep in games. He has completed 6 innings in just 2 of 10 starts in 2025.

The Twins' active roster has a 20.3% strikeout rate against righties, and this game is on the road. Once you add up all those factors, I've got Leiter projected for just 4.07 strikeouts tonight. Even with the under having moved from +102 earlier to -114, there's still value to be had.

