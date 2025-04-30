3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/30/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Noah Cameron has been electric throughout the minors, enough so that I think he can go over this mark in his big league debut.

Cameron spent last year between Double-A and Triple-A. Across the two levels, his strikeouts rate was 27.8%, and it was actually a smidge higher at 29.0% across 9 Triple-A starts. In five outings pre-promotion this year, he was at 30.3% with a 15.9% swinging-strike rate.

They let Cameron go 98 pitches in one of those starts, so length shouldn't be a big concern. Tonight, he'll face a Tampa Bay Rays active roster with a 24.4% strikeout rate against lefties since the start of last year. I've got him better than a coinflip to get five strikeouts, so I will take the plus money and rock with the rook.

Similar to Cameron, Shane Smith was a big strikeout guy in the minors. Even without having flashed that yet in the majors, I still like his over tonight.

Smith finished last year with a 29.6% strikeout rate across the minors, spanning Double-A and Triple-A as both a starter and reliever. His swinging-strike rate was 12.3%.

As he has stretched out into a full starter with the Chicago White Sox, his strikeout rate is modest at 20.2%. However, he's still getting whiffs with a 12.1% swinging-strike rate, implying there's room for growth in his punchout numbers.

Although the opposing Milwaukee Brewers don't strike out a ton, I still have Smith projected for 4.82 strikeouts. That's plenty high enough for me to ride with him to get five or more tonight.

A low-strikeout matchup and a forearm injury put me on the under for an exciting pitcher tonight.

Cristopher Sanchez has gotten off to a blistering start this year. He has strikeout totals of 7, 9, and 12 across 5 starts, putting him in a whole new tier from where he has been previously.

That made it all the more concerning when he left last week's start after just two innings due to forearm soreness. Sanchez has been cleared to start again, but anything tied to an arm injury is going to raise red flags.

He'll face a Washington Nationals offense that doesn't hit lefties well but has just a 20.6% strikeout rate against them since the start of last year. When you combine injury concerns with the matchup, I think there are enough paths to an under for us to take it despite what Sanchez has done early on.

