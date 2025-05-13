3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/13/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

As discussed last week, I don't show value in overs on Jose Berrios all that often. But he came through for us then, and I'm going back to the well tonight.

We were on Berrios last week due to a potential shift in his changeup. The velocity on that pitch increased July of last year, and in 22 starts since, his strikeout rate is an improved 22.1%. He racked up nine strikeouts in that start, his second straight outing logging eight-plus.

This time, Berrios is at home against the Tampa Bay Rays, whose active roster has a 24.3% strikeout rate against righties. With that being about two percentage points above the league average, I've got Berrios projected at 6.33 strikeouts tonight. I'm willing to buy in and bet on this recent uptick continuing.

With Mitch Keller, we get the combination of a slow start to the season, a tough matchup, and a trip on the road to put me on the under.

Even though Keller is throwing fewer sinkers this year -- usually a boon for strikeouts -- his strikeout rate is down to 17.6%. It's possible he's seeing the effects of shifts in how the strike zone is called, but his swinging-strike rate is also down 1.5 percentage points to 7.8%. That's even with five of eight starts at home.

The New York Mets aren't a team you want to face if you're looking for a bump in Ks. They're at just 19.3% this year, the seventh-lowest mark in the league.

Due to Keller's dip in whiffs and the strike-zone changes, I'm expecting most of his strikeout reduction to stick. When you add that to the matchup, I have Keller projected at just 3.84 strikeouts tonight. That gives me plenty of wiggle room to be too low on Keller and still have the under be the proper play.

We've yet to see Jack Leiter prove he can get a bunch of strikeouts in the big leagues, and he's now throwing a sinker that doesn't generate whiffs. I'm comfortable with the under despite an elite matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

Between last year and this year, Leiter is up to 58 2/3 MLB innings. His strikeout rate there is 18.0%. With that sinker in his arsenal this year, his swinging-strike rate has dipped to 9.8% from 12.4%, making it hard to expect he'll suddenly starting swimming in strikeouts.

Leiter's minor league numbers say he should get strikeouts eventually, and I'm on board with believing that's true. But the market is also making that assumption by putting his prop this high.

There has been enthusiasm in backing Leiter's over as he was -112 to go under 5.5 earlier this morning and has since shifted to +102. Thus, it's possible you can get a better number by waiting and betting this later. I would want to fire eventually, though, because I've got Leiter projected for fewer than five strikeouts tonight.

