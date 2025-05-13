2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Cavaliers Game 5 Betting Picks

The Cavaliers got hit by the injury bug at the wrong time. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter have all missed game(s) this series, and Donovan Mitchell left Sunday's contest with an ankle injury.

Mitchell is listed as questionable for tonight. Can his counterpart step up in an effort to save the season?

Garland went 3 for 12 from downtown at Indiana, but returning home for the first time in nearly three weeks could change his luck. Garland shoots threes at a 43.2% clip at home. Including the playoffs, he's drained at least three trios in 64.1% of home games -- up from the 49.5% implied probability on these +102 odds.

In the event that Mitchell ends up sitting, Garland will take on a heavier role on the scoring end. He averaged 26.0 points and 2.9 made threes (3.4 made threes at home) sans Mitchell this season. But even with Mitchell in, I see value in these +102 odds.

Plus, the Cavs should look to -- and could -- control the boards after a Game 3 victory saw them out-rebound Indiana by 14 offensive boards, contributing to the Cavs hoisting up 47 threes in that one.

Following a tough start to the series, Pascal Siakam has hit his stride. He went 9 for 10 from the field in Game 4, resulting in 21 points in as many minutes in a blowout script.

His points prop for Game 5 is set down at 16.5 -- a mark we can look for him to exceed.

Siakam averaged 20.2 points per game in the regular season. He scored more than 16.5 points in 69.2% of games -- way up from the 54.2% implied probability on these -118 odds.

Not much has changed this postseason. Siakam has tallied north of 16.5 points in six out of nine games, including three out of four this series.

He managed to go for 18 and 21 points his last two times out despite being limited to less than 30 minutes in what were blowouts. Tonight, the Cavs are favored by 7.5 points with a 230.0 over/under, suggesting a somewhat competitive game environment.

It doesn't hurt that Siakam is one of the few players on Indiana who shows better shooting splits and scoring output on the road (21.0) than at home (19.5).

I'd take a look at Siakam To Score 20+ Points (+182), too. Including the postseason, he's hit this mark in 52.9% of games -- up from the 35.5% implied probability on these +182 odds.

