Who Is Announcing the Preakness Stakes 2025? This Year's Broadcast Crew and Channel

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17th, from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Saturday's headliner will air on NBC and Peacock. Keep reading below for a full broadcast schedule and to find out who is announcing the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Who is Announcing the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Once again, the Preakness Stakes will air on NBC in 2025. Mike Tirico returns as the studio host and Larry Collmus will call the race.

Tirico is a long-time sportscaster who's covered a wide variety of sporting events throughout his career. He landed at NBC in 2016, where he's gone on to host a number of big events, including the Kentucky Derby, World Cup, Olympics, and Sunday Night Football.

Collmus, meanwhile, succeeded Tom Durkin as NBC's voice of the network's major horse racing coverage in 2010.

NBC Sports 2025 Preakness Stakes Broadcast Crew

Two-time Preakness winner and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey will be joined by Randy Moss as the primary analyst. NBC Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki will serve as an insights analyst.

Check out the full crew helping with Preakness coverage below:

Mike Tirico, host

host Jerry Bailey , analyst

, analyst Randy Moss , analyst

, analyst Matt Bernier, handicapper

handicapper Ahmed Fareed , host/reporter

, host/reporter Britney Eurton, reporter

reporter Donna Brothers, reporter

reporter Kenny Rice, reporter

reporter Nick Luck, reporter

reporter Larry Collmus, race caller

race caller Steve Kornacki, insights analyst

2025 Preakness Stakes NBC Broadcast Schedule

All times are Eastern.

NBC's coverage of the 2025 Preakness begins on Friday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m. on Peacock.

On Saturday, CNBC and Peacock will begin showing the pre-races at 2 p.m.. Coverage then switches over to NBC ahead of the main event.

There will be Preakness coverage both Friday and Saturday on FanDuel TV.

