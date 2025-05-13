2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Jets vs. Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have put themselves out in front in their second-round series versus the Winnipeg Jets. After splitting the first two games in Winnipeg, Dallas trounced the Jets in Game 3. They can put the President Trophy winners in a stranglehold with another dominant performance on Tuesday night.

Analytically, the Stars have a clear advantage in this Central Division matchup. Dallas has outplayed its intra-divisional foes in all three contests while unleashing an unrelenting attack. Altogether, they are up to a 62.0% expected goals-for rating, out-pacing the Jets in each contest. Offense has been the difference for the Stars, as they are averaging 11.3 high-danger chances per game, compared to Winnipeg’s 8.0.

We also can’t overlook the dismal playoffs Connor Hellebuyck is putting together. The Jets goaltender has been anything but his usual, reliable self. Hellebuyck has posted save percentages above 89.7% in just two of 10 postseason contests. More concerningly, he’s hovering at just 84.8% in the playoffs.

The Jets’ disadvantages are twofold. First, they are getting dominated on a near nightly basis, including all three second-round matchups. Second, Connor Hellebuyck hasn’t offered the game-changing saves that he delivered in the regular season. Consequently, the Stars’ chances of winning Game 4 are more pronounced than the betting line implies.

At the end of the opening round, the Stars’ top line starting taking over the playoffs. Still, this is a deep team that features a ton of depth scoring and postseason experience. While his output doesn’t match his production, that just makes Tyler Seguin an ideal buy-low candidate to eclipse his point total in Game 4.

Seguin enters tonight’s contest with a modest 0.5 point total. Moreover, the under is substantially juiced, creating a massive edge on the over. Seguin has been a dominant analytics contributor, and we’re forecasting a surge in scoring in the short term.

So far this postseason, Seguin has a 61.7% expected goals-for rating and 9.7 expected goals-for total. As it stands, he’s operating below both of those marks. The Stars forward has a slightly more modest 60.0% actual goals-for rating, with a significantly lower 6.0 actual goals-for. Naturally, his production metrics are propping up those expected benchmarks, with Seguin averaging 7.4 scoring and 3.3 high-danger chances per game.

In reconciling the available data, Seguin is a natural progression in the immediate future. While he can be deployed in a checking role, we’ve seen him capitalize on his chances and play a 200-foot game all season. As supported by our analysis, there is an edge in backing him to eclipse his point total on Tuesday.

