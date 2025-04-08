3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/8/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Zack Wheeler - Alt Strikeouts Zack Wheeler - Alt Strikeouts Zack Wheeler 8+ Strikeouts +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Given the other two props I like tonight are unders, let's start with some fun.

Zack Wheeler is an alt-market candidate as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves.

Wheeler checks a bunch of key boxes. He's fully stretched out, having thrown 105 pitches in his most recent start. He finished with 10 strikeouts there, giving him eight-plus in each of his first two starts.

In those starts, we've also seen him scale back his cutter a bit in favor of his splitter. The splitter had a 40.2% whiff rate last year, according to Baseball Savant, while the cutter was at 18.2%. Across 11 starts with fewer cutters, Wheeler's strikeout rate is 32.7%.

Although the Braves will eventually start cranking out wins, their active roster does have an elevated 24.0% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year. As a result, I've got Wheeler projected for 8.52 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range have hit eight strikeouts 52.3% of the time in my model, allowing me to swing for the fences here.

Dylan Cease - Strikeouts Dylan Cease Under Apr 9 2:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's important to emphasize how different this year's Athletics lineup is than what we've seen before. I think the market is still underrating those changes, leading to value in the under for Dylan Cease tonight.

Last year, the A's had a 24.9% strikeout rate, fourth highest among all teams.

The lineup looks different now, though, with some of the worst offenders not on the active roster. The team they've got now has just a 22.9% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year. They're at 19.8% in a small sample this year.

Cease's superpower of late has more been hard contact suppression than a gigantic strikeout rate (though he does have that, too). When you pit him against this lineup on the road, my model has him more likely to go under 6.5 than over, allowing us to take the plus money here.

Freddy Peralta - Strikeouts Freddy Peralta Under Apr 9 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with two nasty starts under his belt to kick off 2025, Freddy Peralta appears a bit overrated by the market for tonight.

In those two starts, Peralta has 16 strikeouts across 13 innings. One of those starts was at Yankee Stadium, jacking up the awe factor.

Tonight, he will face a high-strikeout Colorado Rockies roster. That matchup, though, is at Coors Field. Not only does this increase his risk of getting hit around, but strikeouts are tougher to obtain there than most parks thanks to the way altitude alters pitch movement.

After accounting for the park, I have Peralta projected for 6.06 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range have gone under 6.5 at a clip of 64.6%. It's very possible I'm underselling Peralta with how good he has looked thus far, but we have plenty of wiggle room to be low on him and still be directionally accurate.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB games(s) taking place on April 8th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.