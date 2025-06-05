3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 6/5/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Max Fried - Strikeouts Cleveland Guardians Jun 5 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Guardians have proven they're not the K-prop boogeyman they used to be, and I think there's value in another over against them tonight.

This time, it's on Max Fried, who has been superb overall this year. That includes the strikeout department as he's at 23.4%, a great mark when you combine it with his walk and ground-ball rates. He has hit the over on 5.5 strikeouts in 7 of 12 starts.

That's relevant when he's both in what could be a plus matchup and at home. The Guardians' active roster has a 24.2% strikeout rate against lefties, potentially due to the lackluster quality of the platoon bats they roll out versus southpaws.

I've got Fried projected at 6.41 strikeouts tonight, enough for me to back the over.

Framber Valdez - Alt Strikeouts Framber Valdez - Alt Strikeouts Framber Valdez 7+ Strikeouts +124 View more odds in Sportsbook

Before betting this, I'd be sure to check the weather in Pittsburgh. As of this morning, the chances of an in-game rain delay weren't high enough to push me off Framber Valdez, but a worsening of the forecast later would be an issue.

As long as that checks out, I'm happy to buy into Valdez's upside. He's efficient with his pitches -- averaging just 3.61 pitches per plate appearance this year -- and goes deep in games. When you pair that with a respectable 23.8% strikeout rate, you get a guy who has logged seven-plus strikeouts in half his outings. Importantly, that includes getting there in three of six starts on the road.

The matchup tonight is delightful. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a 27.3% strikeout rate against lefties and don't draw many walks. We should get the typically-efficient Valdez here.

I have Valdez projected to hit the seven-strikeout threshold once again, pushing me toward the alt market.

Matthew Liberatore - Strikeouts Kansas City Royals Jun 5 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matthew Liberatore has been a fixture in this piece throughout 2025, and he has been good enough to us where I'm going back to the well tonight.

Liberatore has some Valdez-esque qualities to him. Because he doesn't walk anybody, he averages just 3.60 pitches per plate appearance. That's key, given I'm projecting him for only 90 pitches tonight. He also has decent batted-ball skills, allowing him to avoid trouble and get deep enough in games.

As far as strikeouts go, Liberatore isn't blowing people away, but he's respectable enough at 21.5% with an 11.0% swinging-strike rate. He has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 6 of 11 starts as a result.

One of those overs came against this same Kansas City Royals offense in Kansas City. With the rematch in St. Louis, I have Liberatore projected at 5.48 strikeouts tonight.

