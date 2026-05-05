3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for 5/5/26: Ohtani, deGrom and Abbott Odds With Predictions

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Jacob deGrom Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Andrew Abbott Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Strikeout Prop Bets to Target Today

Astros at Dodgers, 8:10 PM ET

Shohei Ohtani - Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani Over May 6 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani enters Tuesday with 6.8 strikeouts per game through five 2026 appearances, with his over/under set at 6.5 Ks. His season average sits above the threshold, meaning this is a bet on him performing at his established baseline rather than exceeding it.

enters Tuesday with 6.8 strikeouts per game through five 2026 appearances, with his over/under set at 6.5 Ks. His season average sits above the threshold, meaning this is a bet on him performing at his established baseline rather than exceeding it. The most important development entering Tuesday's game: Ohtani will focus solely on pitching after the Dodgers decided he will not DH in this start. He is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA across his five pitching starts in 2026 — an ERA so historically low it ranks among the most dominant early-season stretches by any starter in the modern era.

Ohtani has been untouchable on the mound even as he has struggled with the bat (0-for-17 in his last five games). The Dodgers made the strategic decision to protect his pitching performance by removing the mental and physical burden of hitting, ensuring he takes the mound fresh and fully locked in on execution.

The Houston Astros' lineup, while dangerous when fully healthy, has been one of the more disappointing offensive units in the AL. Their lineup does not feature the elite contact-first hitters who structurally suppress strikeout totals against premium arms.

Yankees at Rangers, 7:05 PM ET

Jacob deGrom - Strikeouts Jacob deGrom Over May 5 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jacob deGrom enters Tuesday with a 2.01 ERA, a 3.21 xERA, and an elite 11.4 K/9 through six 2026 starts, averaging 6.7 strikeouts per game. His per-game average of 6.7 is slightly above the 6.5 threshold.

enters Tuesday with a 2.01 ERA, a 3.21 xERA, and an elite 11.4 K/9 through six 2026 starts, averaging 6.7 strikeouts per game. His per-game average of 6.7 is slightly above the 6.5 threshold. DeGrom continues to pitch like his old self. He is generating swing-and-miss at the highest rate since his 2021 Cy Young campaign, and his mid-90s four-seam fastball-slider combination is producing whiff rates that rank in the top five among qualified starters.

The matchup against the New York Yankees isn't easy but also isn't super tough, either. The Yankees' lineup — while featuring Aaron Judge at the top — has struggled specifically against power right-handed starters with elite breaking balls. They also may be without Ben Rice, an elite left-handed bat.

Reds at Cubs, 7:40 PM ET

Andrew Abbott - Strikeouts Andrew Abbott Under May 5 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Andrew Abbott is averaging just 3.4 strikeouts per game through seven 2026 appearances. His 3.4 per-game average is more than a full strikeout below the 4.5 threshold.

is averaging just 3.4 strikeouts per game through seven 2026 appearances. His 3.4 per-game average is more than a full strikeout below the 4.5 threshold. Abbott turned in a solid start against the Rockies his last time out, allowing two runs on five hits through six innings but notably, his strikeout production remains suppressed. A pitcher who can go six innings with only two runs allowed while averaging 3.4 strikeouts per game is a contact-management arm, not a swing-and-miss pitcher. Abbott wins through location and weak contact rather than overpowering hitters.

The Chicago Cubs represent a contact-first lineup that does not generate above-average strikeout rates against left-handed starters.

This is my favorite under today.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.