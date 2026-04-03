3 Best MLB Props for Friday 4/3/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are today's best MLB home run picks?

MLB Player Props for Today

The Los Angeles Dodgers may go nuclear today against Miles Mikolas. I wrote up Kyle Tucker as one of my favorite home run predictions, and I'm going back to LA for this player prop.

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Los Angeles owns -138 odds to go over 5.5 runs, which is pretty wild for a non-Coors game. But it makes sense as Mikolas pitched to a 4.83 SIERA last year with a 14.9% strikeout rate. Left-handed hitters smashed him for a 45.8% fly-ball rate and 1.79 dingers per nine.

Muncy has always been at his best against right-handers. In 2025, mauled righties to the tune of a .396 wOBA and 48.4% fly-ball rate. He's been slotted sixth or seventh in the lineup in each of his starts, which puts him right behind the high-octane middle of the Dodgers' offense -- a pretty great spot for RBI chances.

Carlos Correa was one of my home run picks for today, but if you'd rather play it safer, you can target him to record an RBI.

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Correa has two big things working in his favor today -- a matchup with Jeffrey Springs and a hitter-friendly venue in Sacramento.

Like many A's pitchers last year, Springs did not enjoy the team's temporary home, giving up 1.86 bombs per nine innings in Sacramento. Overall for the year, righty bats had a 46.7% fly-ball rate against him while popping 1.66 jacks per nine.

Correa has hit fourth or fifth in each game thus far, and while we're obviously dealing with small samples so far for 2026, Correa has started the season well, amassing a .380 expected wOBA across 30 plate appearances. He also did fairly well against lefties last year despite a blah overall output, posting a .345 wOBA and 41.0% hard-hit rate against LHPs.

There are a few reasons I think Eduardo Rodriguez is in for a tough night against the Atlanta Braves.

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For starters, E-Rod just hasn't been that good in recent seasons, producing SIERAs of 4.40 and 4.48 the past two campaigns. A season ago, he was especially bad at home, struggling to a 5.06 xFIP in the split.

The leash might not be all that long early in the year. In his 2026 debut, Rodriguez was cooking but was pulled after five innings at 79 pitches. If his pitch count is roughly the same today, he'll need to be dealing -- and efficient -- once again to notch at least 17 outs.

Lastly, the Braves' offense is flying to start the year, sitting fourth in wOBA (.362) and eighth in walk rate (11.2%). They have the ability to work counts and force Rodriguez to rack up pitches.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.